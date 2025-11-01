Uganda head coach Paul Put says his team won’t be intimidated by Nigeria ahead of AFCON 2025

Put has praised the Super Eagles' quality but vows that Uganda will “fight for every ball” against Eric Chelle’s men

The Cranes are targeting a strong AFCON 2025 campaign but they have been drawn in a tough Group C

Uganda’s coach, Paul Put, has sent a strong warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to commence on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The Cranes have been drawn in Group C alongside Nigeria, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

AFCON title on display during the last edition's final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria (L), Eric Chelle leads the Super Eagles out during The Unity Cup Final (R). Photo by Franck Fife, Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the competition, Put is confident his team will approach every match with respect to their opponents but without fear.

Put sends Nigeria warning ahead of AFCON

Speaking to CAF online, Put has disclosed that his side will not be intimidated by any of their Group C opponents, including group favourite Nigeria.

He said: “Nigeria are a perennial powerhouse. There are threats everywhere in their squad, with top talent and European experience.”

Put also acknowledged the tactical quality of Tunisia, describing the North African nation as one of the most disciplined and technically organised teams in Africa. The Belgian football coach also expects a fierce battle from East African rivals Tanzania.

“Tunisia are highly organized, technical, and tactically astute. They are hard to break down, but we will see.

“For our neighbours, Tanzania, they are a good mix of energy and familiarity, regional derbies are never easy,” Put said.

Put says that Nigeria cannot intimidate Uganda

Despite facing strong opposition, Put noted that Uganda will approach every match with respect, but without fear.

“We will respect all of them, but we are not intimidated. We will give a good account of ourselves,” he said.

Put's comment follows after Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong opened up about the feeling within Nigeria's squad. Troost-Ekong admitted that the Super Eagles are excited about their opportunity to win the AFCON title again after reaching the final in the last edition.

Super Eagles players warm up during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Nigeria and Rwanda. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Cranes of Uganda have qualified for the AFCON only eight times in their history. Their best-ever performance came in 1978 when they reached the final before losing to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

Uganda’s group, featuring Nigeria, Tanzania, and Tunisia, is already being described as one of the toughest in the tournament.

Nathan Tella ruled out of Nigeria's squad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles' preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs have suffered a major setback.

This follows a report that Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella has been ruled out of the game against Gabon due to a lingering knee injury.

Tella’s unavailability could not have come at a worse time as the Super Eagles are set to face Gabon in the semi-final of the African World Cup playoffs on Thursday, November 13.

The winner will then face either DR Congo or Cameroon on Sunday, November 16, for a spot in the World Cup Intercontinental playoffs next year.

Source: Legit.ng