A mysterious cat has predicted the outcome between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Carthage Eagles later today, December 27

Both teams are aiming to top the Group C table after recording victories in their first matches

Tunisia and Nigeria have met 21 times across all competitions, with the Carthage Eagles having an edge on head-to-head record

The mysterious cat, popularly known as Nimbus Pronos, has delivered its verdict ahead of the crucial Group C clash between Nigeria and Tunisia.

The Super Eagles will face the Carthage Eagles in their second match at the Complexe Sportif de Fes later today, December 27, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 pm (Nigerian time).

The winner of the encounter will automatically top the group and secure qualification for the Round of 16.

Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi during 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) match between Nigeria and Tanzania in Fez, Morocco. Photo by: Stringer/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Tunisia vs Nigeria: Cat predicts winner

In their usual fashion, three bowls were labelled 'Nigeria', 'Draw' and 'Tunisia', carefully arranged on the dining table for the mysterious cat.

In a viral video on Instagram, Nimbus Pronos walked straight to the bowl labelled Nigeria and began to eat the contents. It simply means that the three-time AFCON winner will triumph over the North Africa giants at Fes, later tonight.

The Mysterious cat correctly predicted the match between Egypt and Zimbabwe, where Liverpool forward, Mohammed Salah scored the decisive goal in the 90+1 minute.

It also predicted the draw between host Morocco and Mali, as well as Egypt second win over South Africa. Nimbus Pronos has correctly predicted its last four matches.

Fans react

Tunisian fans have raised objections over the prediction made by Nimbus Pronos ahead of the Group C clash between the Carthage Eagles and the Super Eagles. Read them below:

zawaliya said:

"The paper says Nigeria, but the reality is Tunisia will play the match of a lifetime 🇩🇿🌾👌."

lllt_bch wrote:

"😢Tawansa don't care about him (Gadi shame on you)... May God be with you in any case 🇹🇳."

abdoaziz894 added:

"Wow Tunisia will win. You got a prediction against Morocco. Fight is a relief. I swear you answer wrong predictions."

khaled.elgbally said:

"From Egypt, we are with Tunisia, and God willing, they will win it 🇪🇬✌🏽🇹🇳."

ismail_alghanem wrote:

"Tunisia will disappoint you 😂 Egyptian greetings."

Tunisia beat Nigeria 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

djm8297 added:

"We are muslims we don't believe in this kind of predictions and such things.

"The invisible arises from the science of God alone.

"And the victory will return to Tunisia Inchaleh 🇩🇿🇹🇳."

Preview: Nigeria vs Tunisia

Nigeria and Tunisia have met 21 times across all competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to CAF Online, the Carthage Eagles have recorded six wins, while the Super Eagles have five victories, with the remaining 10 encounters ending in draws.

Nigeria, however, hold the edge at AFCON finals, boasting three wins, one defeat, and two matches decided by penalties against Tunisia.

The Carthage Eagles claimed victory in their most recent meeting, edging Nigeria 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, per BBC.

Oliseh names player better than Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has ignored the performances of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman while hailing a debutant following Nigeria’s clash with Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

Oliseh commended the work rate of Sevilla forward Akor Adams during the clash between Nigeria and Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng