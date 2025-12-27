Eric Chelle is expected to make just one change to Nigeria’s starting XI against Tunisia

Moses Simon could replace Samuel Chukwueze to add defensive balance to the Nigeria squad

A win against Tunisia would seal the Super Eagles’ place in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is set to keep faith with most of the team that opened Nigeria’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-1 win over Tanzania.

The 47-year-old manager is reportedly making just one possible change ahead of Saturday night's clash against Tunisia.

Eric Chelle is reportedly set to make one key adjustment to the Super Eagles starting XI to face Tunisia. Photo by Harry Murphy

The Carthage Eagles will take on the Super Eagles at the Complexe Sportif de Fez on Saturday, December 27.

Sources close to the Super Eagles team in Morocco reveal that Chelle has been pleased with his side’s overall structure and discipline and does not see the need for wholesale changes.

The Super Eagles know what is at stake. Victory against Tunisia would guarantee qualification for the Round of 16 with a game to spare, as seen on LiveScores, a scenario Chelle is keen to secure early.

But standing in their way is a Tunisia side that topped the group after a dominant 3-0 win over Uganda and remains one of the tournament favourites.

Chelle to make one change in Starting XI

The only change Chelle is considering is on the wing, where Moses Simon is expected to come in for Samuel Chukwueze, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

Simon impressed Chelle when he came off the bench against Tanzania, not just with his attacking intent but also his willingness to track back and support defensively.

Samuel Chukwueze will reportedly make way for Moses Simon in Nigeria's starting XI to face Tunisia. Photo by Issam Zerrok

That work rate could be vital against a Tunisia team that thrives in transition and punishes opponents on the counter.

Tunisia’s preference for keeping possession means Nigeria will need wide players who can defend as well as attack.

Simon’s positional discipline and ability to recover quickly make him an attractive option, especially in a match that could be decided by fine margins.

Chukwueze’s directness remains a valuable weapon, but this tactical switch appears to be about balance rather than form.

Nigeria vs Tunisia head-to-head records

Nigeria and Tunisia share a long and competitive AFCON history, and recent meetings have been particularly tight.

While the Super Eagles have recorded famous wins against the Carthage Eagles at AFCON 2000 and 2006, Tunisia have also had their moments also in the competition.

Most notably, Tunisia knocked Nigeria out in the Round of 16 at AFCON 2021 with a narrow 1-0 victory, a result that still stings among fans and players alike.

Across their last ten meetings, Tunisia have won three times, Nigeria have claimed three victories, and four games have ended in draws, CAF Online reports.

With qualification within touching distance, the Super Eagles know they must raise their level against tougher opposition.

A disciplined performance and controlled aggression against the Carthage Eagles could be enough to tilt the scales in Nigeria’s favour once again.

