Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken about Victor Osimhen’s angry reaction after he was substituted

The striker was visibly animated after he was substituted in the 86th minute against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania

The Galatasaray star struggled to have an impact, with his best bit being a disallowed goal, and another cleared off the line

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has spoken about Victor Osimhen's angry reaction following his substitution during the 2-1 win over Tanzania.

Osimhen was Chelle's third and final substitution during the win, making way for Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu, who saw out the match.

Victor Osimhen reacts angrily after he was substituted against Tanzania. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, the Galatasaray forward had a frustrating night in Fez. Bakari Mwamnyeto cleared his goal-bound attempt off the line and had a goal disallowed for offside.s

He missed other chances, putting the ball off target on a few occasions, and Tanzanian goalkeeper Zuberi Masudi thwarted his three shots on target.

Chelle speaks about Osimhen’s frustration

Victor Osimhen was visibly frustrated at watching the final seven minutes of the match on the bench and had a quick exchange with Chelle before taking his seat.

The manager has lifted the lid on the incident after speaking to the player, but did not divulge the details of their conversation.

“We talked with Victor, and it will stay between me and him. He had some frustration, but we will focus on teamwork and his contribution. He played well, had some chances, and even had a goal cleared off the line,” the coach said.

Tanzania’s head coach, Miguel Gamondi, who had earlier vowed to neutralise Osimhen, said after the match that his team did a good job at that through their tactical setup.

“Nigeria had a lot of possession, but we neutralised them well through our tactical system. They did create chances, but most of them came from individual quality, which is not surprising,” he told CAF TV.

Eric Chelle addresses Victor Osimhen's angry reaction against Tanzania. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Yakubu Aiyegbeni advises Osimhen

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who was in Fez to cheer the players, sent a message to the former Napoli striker after the match.

“I think today so far so good you know and as a striker you miss chances and you score some, and I think he worked so hard for the team, and he's just unlucky today not to score,” he told Ademola Victor TV.

Osimhen remains a central figure in the Super Eagles, and he needs to improve on his tally of one AFCON goal so far to help Nigeria win its fourth title.

The team’s focus turns to the biggest game of the group stage against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Ndidi reacts to Osimhen's frustration

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi reacted to Victor Osimhen’s frustration at his substitution against Tanzania.

The captain claimed he did not see the incident, but will speak to the striker and will advise him not to put too much pressure on himself.

