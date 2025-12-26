The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sanctioned the Egyptian national team for breaching competition rules

The punishment was handed down to the Pharaohs just hours before their second group match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana

Africa’s most successful AFCON nation are chasing a record eighth title and will secure qualification for the next round with a victory over South Africa

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has handed the Pharaohs of Egypt a disciplinary sanction following their act after their first game on Monday, December 22.

CAF's ruling has placed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his teammates under scrutiny at a crucial stage of the continental showpiece.

CAF sanctions Egypt for not speaking with the media after their 2-1 win over Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

CAF slams Egypt with fine

Africa's football governing body has fined Egypt $5,000 following their first game against Zimbabwe.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah scored a goal in the 90+1 minute to give Egypt three maximum points against the Warriors.

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, the fine stems from a breach of media regulations after the players and coaching crew failed to grant journalists interviews after the final whistle.

In a viral video, the players, including Mohamed Salah walked past journalists at the mixed zone despite efforts to reach out to the Pharaohs, an action CAF considers a violation of the tournament rules.

CAF also issued a warning, making a clear stance that more punishment awaits the North African giants of a repeat is made after their second match against South Africa later today, December 26.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled football fans’ reactions following the sanctions handed down to Egypt by CAF. Read them below:

@leraygunn said:

"$5,000 is a slap on the wrist."

Mohamed Salah and coach Hossam Hassan during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

@vuyo_thabethe wrote:

"So this is what made the coach to go around issuing threats to South Africa claiming that they know how to beat us."

@ImMESHB added:

"Imagine refusing to speak to journalists after you won the match, what will happen after they lose to South Africa."

@Jason_Sagini said:

"Egypt 🇪🇬 always never speak to media. But wait is the mixed zone a mandatory????, I thought the press conference is the one which is mandatory for all teams 🤔."

@Thato7Mk wrote:

"The disrespect, Egypt thinks that they're Europeans and superior to other African nations."

Others berated CAF for not sanctioning host Morocco following the ban on lasers at the stadium. Read them below:

@KeSeRomeo added:

"You tweeted before the tournament that lasers won't be allowed in the stadiums, but the very 1st game we saw the hosts/home supporters using them. Has CAF taken any action?"

@MwebembeziElly said:

"But they can't sanction Morocco for pointing lasers to the referee and players of Comoros.

"Shame on them."

Meanwhile, South Africa are unbeaten in their last six encounters with Egypt (four wins and two draws), per BBC.

Zidane spot at AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Football legend Zinedine Zidane stole the spotlight during Algeria’s opening match against Sudan at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday night, December 24.

The presence of the 1998 World Cup winner drew widespread attention, adding an emotional layer to an already significant occasion as Les Fennecs recorded a 3-0 victory over the Nile Crocodiles.

