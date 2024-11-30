Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains a topic that continues to generate significant conversations as the transfer window approaches

Persistent rumours have linked the marquee Nigerian striker with the possibility of joining Chelsea in January

A report outlining a new condition that could pave the way for the combative centre-forward to join the Premier League outfit in January has emerged

Talks of Victor Osimhen joining Chelsea in the winter window appear to be gaining traction as the January transfer market approaches.

The Premier League outfit, which was keen on signing the forward earlier in the summer, missed out on a possible deal following a contract standoff between both parties.

Osimhen, who eventually opted to join Galatasaray on loan, has continued to impress with his string of outstanding performances.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the Nigerian forward has racked up 12 goal involvements so far for the Istanbul club—a display that has brought his future back into the spotlight.

The possibility of Osimhen joining Enzo Maresca's side has continued to be discussed, with a fresh condition recently surfacing that could facilitate the deal in January.

Fresh condition for Chelsea to sign Osimhen emerges

According to a report courtesy of Football Insider, the Nigerian forward could have a chance to join Chelsea in January.

However, the deal reportedly hinges on the potential departure of Christopher Nkunku from the Premier League club during the winter window.

Currently, the French forward is behind Nicolas Jackson in Chelsea’s pecking order, and the prospect of a transfer to secure regular playing time is being considered.

If Nkunku does leave Stamford Bridge, signing Osimhen would become Chelsea's top priority. The report suggests that a deal for the Nigerian striker could be finalised as early as January.

As speculation continues to build, it remains to be seen how Osimhen's future will unfold, with links to Chelsea gaining momentum as time passes.

Galatasaray president speaks on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, has spoken about his club potentially signing Osimhen on a permanent deal.

The Istanbul club president stated that he would like to sign the Nigerian striker but acknowledged that the chances of this happening are slim, particularly given the club’s financial limitations.

