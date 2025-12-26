Montpellier legend and former Ivory coach Jean-Louis Gasset has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on Boxing Day, December 26

The veteran French manager was controversially sacked by the Ivory Coast following the 4-0 loss to Equatorial Guinea at the AFCON 2023

Gasset spent the majority of his playing and coaching career at Montpellier, as his father was one of its founders

Former Montpellier and Ivory Coast head coach Jean-Louis Gasset has passed away at the age of 72 on Friday morning, December 26.

His former French club, Montpellier, confirmed the sad news on Boxing Day, as tributes continue to pour in from across the globe.

Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin described Gasset’s death as a huge blow to the club.

Jean-Louis Gasset during the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League semi-final between Atalanta and Olympique de Marseille at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in Italy.

Nicollin added that Gasset’s son, Robin, who is currently an assistant manager, will be particularly affected by the loss of his father. The statement read:

"Gasset was also a remarkable ambassador for Montpellier's youth academy, which he exported to major clubs, whether at Paris-Saint-Germain, Espanyol Barcelona, AS Saint-Étienne, or even Olympique de Marseille and the France national team, where he was assistant to the manager, Laurent Blanc.

"Today, the Montpellier club has lost one of its iconic figures. Our sadness is immense when we recall his smile, his inimitable voice, and his sharp sense of phrasing."

Meanwhile, Gasset’s tenure as Ivory Coast coach ended after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Equatorial Guinea in the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following his resignation, the Elephants progressed as one of the best third-placed teams and went on to lift the trophy under the guidance of Emerse Fae.

Gasset later returned to France, taking charge of Olympique de Marseille after the dismissal of Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso, though his stint lasted just four months, per Yahoo Sports.

He subsequently rejoined Montpellier last season, but the club’s relegation led to his dismissal in April.

According to Reuters, the cause of his death has not been disclosed to the public.

Jean-Louis Gasset during the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and Le Havre AC at Stade de la Mosson in Southern France.

Tributes pour in for Gasset

@OM_Officiel wrote:

"Olympique de Marseille has learned with immense sadness of the passing of Jean-Louis Gasset.

"The club loses today far more than a coach: it loses a respected figure in football, an experienced technician, and a personality deeply committed to the human values of this sport.

"In Marseille, he knew how to bring his calm, his sense of balance, and his discerning eye. Appreciated by players and executives alike, he left behind the image of a fair man, a good listener, deeply respected in the locker room as well as beyond it."

@PSG_inside said:

"The Paris Saint-Germain family and French football are in mourning: Jean-Louis Gasset has left us, at the age of 72.

"All the thoughts of Paris Saint-Germain go to his family and loved ones."

@ASSEofficiel

"🖤 He was the man in the cap, a wise man with a sincere smile, a respected professional, a listened-to man. He was more than a coach who made us win.

"Jean-Louis Gasset has left us. The Green People is in mourning."

