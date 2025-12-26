An English Premier League club has confirmed the death of their greatest ever player on Christmas Day

The football community is in mourning following the devastating news that rocked the club on Thursday, December 25

The former football star produced a remarkable moment during the 1979 European final against Malmö

Scotland legend John Robertson passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness on Christmas Day on Thursday, December 23.

The Nottingham legend left behind a legacy that shaped the club in the golden era.

The Premier League club confirmed the news in an emotional statement, hailing the late Robertson as their greatest ever player.

Nottingham Forest legend John Robertson dies aged 72 on December 25, 2025. Photo by: Allsport.

The statement read that Robertson was one of the most devoted and humble players, with his unwavering devotion to the club. The statement said:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.

"A true great of our Club and a double European Cup winner, John’s unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.

"Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and all who loved him."

Meanwhile, the family of John Robertson confirmed that the football legend died in the arms of his wife, Sharyl.

The statement read that Robertson, popularly known as "Robbo" was treasured by many as their hero. The statement added:

"John passed away peacefully on Christmas morning with his wife and family by his side, after a long illness. Our only comfort in our grief is that his struggles are now over, and he is reunited with daughter Jessica.

“Robbo” was treasured by many as a footballing hero but to us he was just John and dad, the family man…kind, loving, witty, fun and loyal.

Robertson's football career

Scotland legend was instrumental in the rise of Nottingham Forest, winning their First Division title, two European Cup triumphs and two League Cup successes.

Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland legend, John Robertson passes away at 72 after a prolonged illness.. Photo by: Stu Forster.

According to Wikipedia, Robertson provided an assist for Trevor Francis to score the winning goal in the 1979 European Final.

He also wrote his name in the history books by scoring the decisive goal as Forest beat Hamburg 1-0 to retain the European crown.

Robertson made 28 appearances for Scotland, netting eight goals, with one of his most memorable moments against New Zealand in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, per Sky Sports.

After retiring from active football, Robertson went on to manage Celtic, Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich City, Leicester City, and Aston Villa.

Tributes pour in

@UEFA said:

"On behalf of the European football community, we are saddened by the passing of former Scotland and Nottingham Forest winger John Robertson.

"Robertson scored the only goal in the 1980 European Cup final, having assisted the winner in the 1979 final.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former teammates."

@Athletic_en wrote:

"🖤 We’re deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @NFFC’s John Robertson.

"John was a wonderful guest when we screened ‘I Believe in Miracles’ at the 2016 #ThinkingFootball Film Festival.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the entire Forest family.

"Rest in peace, Robbo."

@pythaginboots added:

"RIP the most underrated British winger of all time John Robertson. Imagine a mixture of Kvara, Grealish and Pires and you’ll get a feel for his style as a player.

"No wonder he was voted as Nottingham Forest’s favourite player of all time."

