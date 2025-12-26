Victor Osimhen surprised his teammates by performing Wizkid’s hit “Money Constant” during Nigeria’s bonding

The Super Eagles have found a fun way to boost team morale at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and Victor Osimhen is at the heart of it.

Ahead of Nigeria’s Group C clash against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, the Super Eagles held a music session where players sang songs from their favourite artistes.

Victor Osimhen has shrugged off his frustration after failing to score in Nigeria's 2-1 win against Tanzania. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old striker shrugged off the frustration of being substituted during Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Tanzania, as reported by the BBC, and turned his focus to team bonding.

Osimhen’s performance, however, stole the show and has been trending ever since the viral clip surfaced on social media.

The Galatasaray forward performed Wizkid’s hit song “Money Constant,” which has become a fan favourite and is unofficially dubbed the Detty December anthem of the season.

Social Media goes wild

As expected, Nigerians quickly took to social media to react to the viral clip of Osimhen’s singing.

Fans were full of praise and amazement at the Super Eagles striker’s hidden talent.

Amanda Chinda wrote:

“Osimhen get other alternative from football playing 👏.”

LemonBoi added:

“Omo.. Him sing pass Mavo sef… Talent choke.”

Blunt420 joked:

“Omor na small remain Osimhen for be backup singer oo cus what's with that energy ❤️🎄”

While IamGhost humorously cautioned:

“Abeg Oshimen no injure your shoulder, do that dance small small 🙏🙏”

AG posted:

“Osihmen. You have gotten yourself a fan no slander from me again ever!!!”

Layinka reacted;

“E sabi sing oh e get better voice.”

Israel posted:

“Las Las everybody na Wizzy Fans lowkey.”

MoreMore also had this to say:

“Wiz no need enter Morocco ooo. Una no go sing ham keee😂😂”

The reactions showed just how much Nigerians appreciated seeing a different side of Osimhen, blending football excellence with entertainment charisma.

Eyes on Tunisia next

Despite the musical interlude, Osimhen and the Super Eagles remain focused on their AFCON 2025 mission.

Osimhen will hope to open his goal account at the 2025 AFCON when Nigeria tackles Tunisia next. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria will be looking to improve on their runner-up finish in the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

A win against Tunisia on Saturday, will strengthen Eric Chelle team’s chances of securing a spot in the Round of 16, CAF Online reports.

Osimhen, eager to make amends for his frustration in the previous game, will be hoping to get his first goal of the tournament against the Carthage Eagles.

Both teams currently sit on three points from their opening matches, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash in Group C.

Ndidi reacts to Osimhen’s substitution drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has addressed Victor Osimhen’s reaction after coach Eric Chelle substituted him during Nigeria’s opening match against Tanzania.

The Besiktas midfielder explained that Osimhen’s reaction stemmed from passion and frustration at not scoring against the lowly rated Tanzania side.

Source: Legit.ng