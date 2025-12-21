Sunday Oliseh is backing Nigeria to win the AFCON 2025 trophy despite recent World Cup disappointment

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has thrown his weight behind Nigeria ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Despite Nigeria’s recent heartbreak in failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing a decisive playoff to DR Congo, Oliseh remains optimistic about the squad’s chances.

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh is rooting for Nigeria to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Marl Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

The former Juventus midfielder, known for his candid critiques of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), believes the Super Eagles possess the talent and mentality required to go all the way.

“Contrary to what many may think, I am very optimistic about our chances at the AFCON. To start with, the players have one goal in mind, which is the AFCON.”

Oliseh highlighted the unity and focus within the Super Eagles camp as one major reason Eric Chelle’s team could emerge as champions at the end of the tournament in Morocco.

The former Super Eagles captain’s endorsement comes at a crucial time when public confidence in Nigeria’s ability to lift the trophy has been wavering.

Oliseh calls for focus at AFCON

Oliseh’s confidence is not blind as he acknowledges the challenges facing the Super Eagles, including criticism of Chelle’s 28-man squad.

The former Borussia Dortmund star noted that the ongoing administrative distractions, such as unpaid wages and the sudden international retirement of veteran captain William Troost-Ekong, as reported by Sky Sports, have created pressure both on and off the pitch.

Nigeria has been ranked as one of the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Despite these hurdles, Oliseh believes Coach Chelle must remain “stubborn” and committed to his strategy.

The former Nigeria captain emphasised that the key to Nigeria’s success lies in the players’ collective mindset and the ability to block out external noise.

With a team brimming with superstars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, he insists the Super Eagles are capable of silencing critics and performing at the highest level during Africa’s premier tournament.

“The talent available to Nigeria remains the envy of the continent. With a focused mindset, the Super Eagles can show Africa what they are capable of,” Oliseh noted.

Group C challenge for Nigeria

Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign begins in Group C, where they will face Tanzania, Uganda, and Tunisia, as seen on CAF Online.

Oliseh sees this stage as a perfect platform for Nigeria to build momentum and demonstrate their championship credentials.

The former Super Eagles captain stressed that early performances will be crucial in setting the tone for the tournament and giving the team confidence to challenge for the title.

Chelle sets AFCON target for Super Eagles

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has declared his team’s ambition as they prepare to kick off their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

The Franco-Malian manager who coached Mali at the 2023 edition admits that the only thing on the mind of his team is to conquer the continent in Morocco.

