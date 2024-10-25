Ogenyi Onazi is hopeful of a return to the Nigerian national team after being snubbed by successive coaches

The midfielder was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations title under Stephen Keshi

Onazi, who is currently attached to Avezzano Calcio of Italy, also affirmed that he is yet to announce international retirement

Former Lazio FC of Italy midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has expressed interest in returning to the Nigerian national team.

Onazi was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations under Stephen Keshi's tutelage.

The 31-year-old currently plays for the Italian side Avezzano Calcio, which he joined in the summer of 2023.

He started his career with the local club El Kanemi Warriors during the 2010 - 2011 season before moving to Lazio the following year.

Onazi then caught the eye of Stephen Keshi, who invited the midfielder to the 2013 AFCON tournament in South Africa.

The playmaker has since made 51 appearances for the Nigerian national team, with one goal to his credit.

Complete Sports reports that in a chat with Brila FM, Onazi reiterated that he should not be regarded as an ex-international since he has not retired from active football.

He said:

“I have not retired. If they call me an ex-international, I don’t know why, but anyway it is okay.”

Onazi has played for some notable European clubs, including Lazio, Trabzonspor, Denizlispor, Zalgiris and Kitchee.

Why Onazi left SonderjyskE

Meanwhile, in 2020, it was gathered that the player agreed to part ways with the Danish club SonderjyskE having struggled to break into the first team as he made just two Danish top-flight appearances, Brila reports.

The club’s sporting director, Hans Jørgen Hansen, thanked Onazi for his professionalism during his time at the club.

Onazi loses inlaw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Onazi highlighted the situation plaguing the Nigerian roads after an accident left his brother, Oche Thompson, severely injured.

Onazi said his elder brother was driving with his wife when a truck without control crushed more than 10 cars.

He said his brother's wife died on the spot while his brother managed to survive with several dislocated joints and has been arranged for surgery.

