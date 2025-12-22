Manchester United legend Andy Cole has named Austin JJ Okocha as the most intelligent Premier League player

Andy Cole while building his perfect Premier League picked the Super Eagles legend for his football IQ

Okocha is arguably the most talented player to come out of Africa despite not reaching the heights at club level

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has hailed Austin Jay Jay Okocha as the player who has the highest football IQ among those who played in the Premier League.

JJ Okocha is arguably the most talented footballer that came out of Africa and is highly respected for his skills, flair and creativity during his playing days.

Andy Cole picks JJ Okocha as the most intelligent footballer to ever play in the Premier League. Photo by Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha’s professional career spanned about 18 years, five of which he spent playing in the Premier League with Bolton Wanderers and Hull City.

He retired from football in 2008 after leaving Hull City, and even though he signed for Durgarpor Vox Champions in 2012, he never played until the league was disbanded.

Andy Cole hails Okocha's football IQ

Former Manchester United Andy Cole praised JJ Okocha as the player with the highest football IQ among those who have played in the Premier League.

Cole, speaking to TNT Sports, while building the perfect Premier League player chose the Super Eagles legend as the best ever in terms of flair.

The England international doubled down and picked Okocha for the football IQ, affirming his acknowledgement of the talent pissed by the Nigeria.

He chose David Beckham’s right leg, Denis Irwin’s left foot, Gareth Bale’s speed, Didier Drogba’s big moments ability and his own goal catalogs as the best.

Fans applauded his acknowledgement of Okocha’s abilities, describing the Super Eagles legend as a player who never got the credit he deserves.

@Ade_Dohyeen wrote:

“He's spot on. Jay-Jay's flair and football IQ were 🔥, but modern football's moved on from too much flare days, that's why he didn't crack top clubs. Jay-Jay on a good day would get carried away giving fans entertainment, but those don't win matches.”

@fight_teza_fight wrote:

Jay-Jay Okocha, ‘So good they named him twice’ 🤣🤣🤣

@agbulight wrote:

“And then you have new age football fans who think Jay Jay Okocha was over hyped all because he didn't score much through out his career.”

Austin JJ Okocha plays against Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Photo by Gareth Copley.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha’s Premier League career

Okocha’s stint in the Premier League was with Bolton Wanderers, arriving from French giants Paris Saint-Germain after four seasons in France.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 143 matches in the English top flight. All his goals came for Bolton.

According to Sky Sports, his former coach Sam Allardyce described JJ as a world class, who did too much showboating, which made the two clash and Bolton.

Why Okocha never won Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that former Senegalese star Habib Baye explained why Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha never won the Ballon d'Or.

Baye claimed that Okocha did not win the Golden Ball because he did not play for the top clubs in Europe despite being one of the most talented players.

