Austin Jay-Jay Okocha says the current Super Eagles have “no chance” against the 1996 Olympic team

Nigeria defeated Brazil and Argentina to win Africa’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in football at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

The current Super Eagles team reached the AFCON 2023 final and are aiming to go one step further at AFCON 2025 by winning the title in Morocco

Super Eagles legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has triggered reactions from Nigerian football fans after claiming that the current Super Eagles team, with Victor Osimhen and his nephew Alex Iwobi, stands no chance against the 1996 Olympics gold-winning Nigeria team.

In an interview with content creator and streamer Shank, Okocha was asked to compare today’s Super Eagles with the legendary team that surprised fans at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics nearly 30 years ago.

Current squad vs 1996 team, Okocha speaks

Okocha, who was a key figure in Nigeria’s unforgettable Olympic team in Atlanta, didn’t hesitate to state firmly that the current team has no chance against the 1996 team he was part of.

He said, “It’s about how many they’ll collect. We are talking of Yekini, Sunday Oliseh, Nwankwo Kanu, Amokachi, Taribo West. I don’t even want to talk about myself. These boys (current Super Eagles team) are learners.”

Nigeria defeated football powerhouses, including Brazil and Argentina, to win Africa’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in football at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The team boasted stars such as Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, and Austin Jay Jay Okocha, a generation widely regarded as Nigeria’s most talented.

While the current Nigerian team features globally recognised stars like former CAF PoTY winners, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Okocha implied that the current Super Eagles are "learners" when compared to the iconic 1996 team.

Nigerian football fans react to Okocha's comments

Okocha’s comments have already triggered strong reactions online.

@princebobby said, “Seriously, them go collect woto woto, him no lie.”

@Oluwase67385 noted, “We have too many fringe players in the current squad, and this is because most of these guys play for money now and choose not to up their game. Back then, we had Kanu, Jay Jay, Ikpeba, Tijani Babagida, Celestine, Taribo, Amokachi, Dosu. These guys are playing in the top five leagues in Europe.”

@A’mali said, “Yekini wasn’t part of the '96 Olympic squad though, but I agree with JJ.”

@Brightsince20 added, “What have this current squad won? Nothing!”

The current Super Eagles are in Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025). They have been drawn in Group C and will begin their quest to win Nigeria’s fourth AFCON title with their first match against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

Nigeria will then face Tunisia four days later on Saturday, December 27, before wrapping up their group campaign against Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

Okocha calls for change in Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Austin Jay-Jay Okocha openly expressed disappointment following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former national team captain emphasised that the problems plaguing the team extend far beyond what fans can see.

