Sam Allardyce has stated that former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha would be worth £100 million in today’s market

The English football manager described the 1994 AFCON winner as a ‘world-class’ player during his coaching career

The former PSG player spent four years with The Trotters (2002 to 2006) before moving to Qatar SC

Sam Allardyce has assessed the market value of former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha.

The former Bolton Wanderers manager revealed that the saddest moment of his life was when the Nigeria international left the club.

The 70-year-old credited the midfielder’s skills and determination for making him a fan favourite.

Former Bolton Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce said Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is worth 100 million euros in today's football market. Photo by: Paul Mcfegan/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Allardyce discloses Okocha’s market value

Former England manager Sam Allardyce stated that Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha would be worth £100 million in today's football market.

According to Bolton News, the highly regarded English coach expressed surprise that Premier League clubs did not approach the former PSG star. He said via No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast:

“I have always said why did nobody else take him in the Premier League? What reputation did he have to say he is not for us on a free transfer?

When asked what the Nigerian would be worth in today’s market, Big Sam replied: “£100million.

“Sometimes I look back at short clips of Jay Jay Okocha at Bolton and when you put them all together – some of the runs he made, the passes, the tricks, the goals he scored – it makes you tingle. There were him and many others, what an era that was.”

Sam Allardyce said Austin Jay-Jay Okocha remains one of the best players Bolton ever signed. Photo by: Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Okocha’s departure from Bolton painful

‘Big Sam’ said Okocha’s departure from Bolton in 2006 was painful and one of the “hardest" parts of his Wanderers career.

The 70-year-old said the former Super Eagles player became a favourite at Bolton and among the wider footballing world. He said via Yahoo Sport:

“Probably one of the saddest things, when you’ve got what you consider a world-class player, when my job is to say it is the end.

“That is one of the hardest things you have to do as a manager because nobody believes it, I didn’t when they told me.

“You just hope you part on reasonable (terms) and of course that is what happened. But what a journey.”

The midfielder spent four years in Bolton; playing alongside the likes of Youri Djorkaeff, Fernando Hierro, and Ivan Campo before heading to Qatar in 2006.

Okocha spent a year in the Middle East before returning to English football to sign for Hull City in the Championship.

Okocha blasts Carragher

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has thrown a jab at football pundit Jamie Carragher over his comments berating the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Carragher, a Liverpool legend, said the chances of Mohamed Salah becoming the best player in the world are slim because the AFCON is not a major tournament.

Super Eagles legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha said Jamie Carragher does not deserve the attention he’s getting from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as well as the legends.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng