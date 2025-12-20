Victor Osimhen has promised Nigerian fans in Morocco unforgettable performances at AFCON 2025

Nigeria will open their AFCON campaign against Tanzania on December 23 in Fez, before further games vs Tunisia and Uganda

The Galatasaray striker, aiming to surpass Rashidi Yekini, is Nigeria’s second-highest all-time scorer with 31 goals

Victor Osimhen has delivered a powerful message to Nigerian supporters who have traveled to Morocco for AFCON 2025.

The Super Eagles striker made it clear he is focused and expects fans in the stands when Nigeria begins their campaign in Group C.

Victor Osimhen has sent a message to Nigerian supporters ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has been drawn alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, with all matches taking place in Fez, CAF Online reports.

Nigeria will kick off the tournament against Tanzania on December 23, with subsequent matches against Tunisia on December 27 and Uganda on December 30.

As Nigeria’s main goal threat, Osimhen carries the expectations of both the fans and his teammates as the Super Eagles seek to win their fourth AFCON title.

Osimhen sends message to fans

Osimhen’s confidence and experience at the international level suggest he is ready to shoulder the responsibility of leading Nigeria at the biggest stage of African football once more.

Defenders across Africa will be tasked with stopping the Galatasaray striker, and his performances could be the deciding factor in Nigeria’s push for a fourth AFCON title.

In a video shared on Instagram by CAF, Osimhen said:

"Hi to the fans, here is Osimhen. I'm happy to be in Morocco, and I can't wait for the start of AFCON. See you guys at the stadium. Ciao."

Osimhen recognises the sacrifices fans make to support the Super Eagles, from flights to travel costs and time away from family.

His message is more than just a greeting, it is a pledge to deliver performances worthy of their loyalty.

For Osimhen, seeing Nigerian fans cheering in Fez is part of the motivation to perform at his best on the continental stage.

Osimhen chasing personal glory at AFCON

With 31 goals for the Super Eagles as seen on Transfermarkt, Osimhen is already Nigeria’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, trailing only Rashidi Yekini’s 37-goal record.

Nigeria will be seeking to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time after successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward’s goal-per-game ratio places him among Africa’s most reliable forwards and underlines his importance to the current Super Eagles squad.

Eric Chelle has listed star-studded attackers in his final 28-man squad with Akor Adams, Paul Onauchu, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze all ready to partner Osimhen to end Nigeria’s AFCON drought.

Having carried this responsibility before, leading the Super Eagles to the final in the 2023 edition in the Ivory Coast, Osimhen knows the pressure and expectations that come with being Nigeria’s top striker in a major competition.

AFCON 2025 presents another opportunity for Osimhen to cement his legacy as one of Africa’s greatest strikers alongside big names like Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, and Yekini.

Super Eagles handed slim AFCON chance

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Nigeria international Mohammed Gambo believes the Super Eagles’ chances of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) depend largely on head coach Eric Chelle.

Chelle guided Nigeria to their first trophy since 2013 after winning the 2025 Unity Cup, defeating Jamaica 5-4 on penalties.

Source: Legit.ng