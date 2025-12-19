Victor Osimhen of Nigeria has been voted among the best 50 players in world football for the year 2025

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo ranked 51st, while Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold is at No.98

Osimhen moved up 28 places from last year's ranking, detailing how impressive he has performed this year

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has been named among the world's top 50 footballers for 2025 ahead of several impressive stars.

The 26-year-old was named 46th on The Guardian’s prestigious annual list of the 100 best footballers in the world, released this week.

Last year, he was ranked 74th, and a jump of 28 places reflects how impressive he has performed for club and country this year.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was named in 51st position, while high-profile players from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid also trail the Nigerian on the list.

Just two years ago, Osimhen was ranked ninth in the Ballon d'Or after helping Napoli to the Serie A title for the first time in over three decades, per Soccernet.

The forward scored 26 league goals to help the Partenopei to the Scudetto, attracting interest from several top clubs across Europe.

After several deals collapsed before the close of the transfer window, Osimhen decided to move on to Galatasaray, where he scored 36 goals in all competitions in 2025.

The forward has also been incredible in the Champions League, where his physical presence, movement and pace have unsettled opponents.

On the international scene, the former Lille of France striker netted eight goals for Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers, single-handedly shouldering the attacking burden.

One major disappointment for the forward would be Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, his personal impact has been judged by The Guardian's panel as his influence and consistency outweigh Nigeria’s collective setback.

Osimhen’s ranking places him ahead of a wide range of established stars. Below him are Trent Alexander-Arnold (98) of Real Madrid, Rafael Leão (91) of AC Milan, and an Arsenal quartet featuring Eberechi Eze (56), David Raya (58), Martín Zubimendi (70) and Mikel Merino (90).

Several Manchester City players – Tijjani Reijnders, Jérémy Doku, Rodri and Bernardo Silva – also rank beneath the Nigerian, as do Chelsea’s Estevão, Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo, and Liverpool striker Alexander Isak.

The top 10 is yet to be unveiled, with Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi widely tipped to feature.

Osimhen set for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF has published a statement confirming the next plans for the Super Eagles as Victor Osimhen completes the players in camp ahead of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco..

The Super Eagles played a preparatory match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 16, which they lost 2-1.

