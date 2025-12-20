The Super Eagles will aim to go one step further than they did in 2023 when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco

Victor Osimhen leads Nigeria’s attack after being named in Eric Chelle’s final 28-man squad for the competition

Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, and Stanley Nwabali will also provide key offensive and defensive support

Nigeria returns to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) stage with renewed determination following the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2025 edition in Morocco presents a chance for the Super Eagles to reclaim continental glory and aim for a fourth AFCON title.

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

After coming agonizingly close to winning the 2023 tournament, only to fall 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final, Nigeria will be eager to go one step further this time.

The spotlight will shine on some of Nigeria’s star players, who are expected to drive the Super Eagles campaign and convert hope into results.

Victor Osimhen leads the charge, while key figures such as Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, and Stanley Nwabali are expected to provide balance and consistency across the pitch.

Drawn alongside Tunisia, Tanzania, and Uganda in Group C as seen on CAF Online, Nigeria will hope to navigate the group phase easily as they begin their quest for another continental title.

4 players who can help Nigeria win AFCON

1. Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is the Super Eagles’ main striker and one of the top forwards in the world currently.

Victor Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria's attack at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward has been pivotal for both Nigeria and his club, Galatasaray, consistently finding the back of the net.

In Nigeria’s last five games, the team scored 12 goals, with Osimhen contributing five, as seen on Transfermarkt, a clear sign of his importance.

His absence from key 2026 World Cup qualifiers partly contributed to Nigeria missing out on the tournament.

If the Eagles are to lift the 2025 AFCON trophy, Osimhen will need to maintain his goal-scoring form and leadership in attack.

2. Ademola Lookman

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman was a standout performer at the last AFCON, scoring three goals and providing an assist to help Nigeria reach the final.

His performances earned him the 2024 African Footballer of the Year award, succeeding Osimhen.

Despite a challenging period with Atalanta, including a failed transfer and a difficult relationship with the former coach, Lookman has regained his form under new manager Raffaele Palladino.

He has scored three goals since Palladino’s appointment in November, and Nigeria will rely on him to provide attacking support to complement Osimhen in Morocco.

3. Calvin Bassey

Defender Calvin Bassey has become a key player for the Super Eagles.

The Fulham defender played every minute of Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, underlining his reliability and importance.

Bassey also scored in his last match for Fulham before joining the national team for AFCON.

With key defenders like William Troost-Ekong and Frederick Benjamin unavailable, Bassey is expected to lead the backline.

4. Stanley Nwabali

Stanley Nwabali remains Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper heading into the AFCON.

The Chippa United goalie impressed at the 2023 AFCON and has remained the first-choice keeper since.

Although concerns were raised about his fitness ahead of the tournament, Nwabali recently featured in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Egypt, demonstrating readiness.

What Nigeria needs to win AFCON

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Real Madrid star Dimeji Lawal has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Lawal said Nigeria must beat Tanzania to make a statement at the 2025 AFCON, as the former Hellenic star said beating the Taifa Stars would boost the confidence of the team.

Source: Legit.ng