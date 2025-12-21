Kelechi Iheanacho has sent a message to the Super Eagles after being omitted from Nigeria's AFCON 2025 squad by coach Eric Chelle

The Super Eagles striker dropped an emotional comment under a CAF post celebrating Ademola Lookman

Iheanacho's message stressed unity, pain, and collective belief ahead of AFCON 2025

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho has thrown his weight behind the Super Eagles ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, which kicks off on Sunday, December 21, in Morocco.

Despite being omitted from Eric Chelle’s 28-man squad for the tournament, Iheanacho has sent some words of encouragement to the Super Eagles stars representing the country, leaving a comment under a post shared by CAF Online.

Iheanacho drops a comment on CAF post

CAF had posted a video of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman proudly carrying the Nigerian flag and declaring his readiness for AFCON 2025 with the chant, “Naija, let’s go.”

The post has gained traction among Nigerian football supporters, with many players and fans engaging with it and reacting in the comment section. Among those reactions was a strong message from Iheanacho.

The 29-year-old commented in Nigerian pidgin: “Country wey dey sweet, e dey pain. We sink together, we win together.”

Iheanacho snubbed despite impact on Super Eagles

Iheanacho has been a key figure in the Nigerian national team over the years. He represented the Super Eagles at major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup, AFCON 2019, AFCON 2021, and AFCON 2023, where his winning penalty against South Africa in the semi-final sent Nigeria to the final, which they unfortunately lost to the Ivory Coast

Iheanacho recently returned from injury, a setback that may have influenced his exclusion from Nigeria's AFCON 2025 squad.

Although Iheanacho didn’t directly criticise Eric Chelle or the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for his AFCON 2025 snub, his comment under CAF’s post reflects the emotional weight of missing out on another major international tournament.

His comment, “country wey dey sweet, e dey pain,” can resonate strongly with Nigerian supporters.

Iheanacho is having a decent season at Celtic after joining the club as a free agent in September. He has scored three goals in 10 appearances, according to TransferMarkt.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C and will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

Eric Chelle's men will then face North African giants Tunisia four days later on Saturday, December 27, before wrapping up their group campaign against Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

