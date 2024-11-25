Global site navigation

Local editions

CAF POTY Award: Nigerian Winners of the Prestigious Prize As Lookman Aims to Join Elite List
Football

CAF POTY Award: Nigerian Winners of the Prestigious Prize As Lookman Aims to Join Elite List

by  Ero Samson 2 min read
  • The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony is well on the horizon
  • The spotlight is heavily beamed on the Men’s Player of the Year award category at the event, slated for Marrakech, Morocco
  • We shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players who have previously won the Men’s Player of the Year award

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

The anticipation for the 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is reaching a fever pitch, with fans and football stakeholders alike eagerly discussing the various award categories.

Of all the categories announced by CAF, the Men’s Player of the Year award has garnered the most attention and reactions.

Victor Osimhen clinched the CAF men's POTY for 2023
Victor Osimhen received the Men's Player of the Year award during the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh. Image: AFP.
Source: Getty Images

This prestigious award, often seen as the highlight of the ceremony in recent years, continues to live up to its high expectations, especially after the shortlist was narrowed down from 10 nominees to just five.

The final five nominees—Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, Ronwen Williams, and Ademola Lookman—have all made a mark this year, but it’s Lookman who remains the bookmakers' favourite to win.

Read also

English giants to match €70m for Lookman amid interest from Real Madrid, PSG

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

The Atalanta forward is on the verge of becoming the sixth Nigerian to win this coveted award, should he be named the winner at the Marrakech ceremony.

Former winners have also thrown their support behind Lookman, adding to the growing belief that the Atalanta star is on track to take home the prize.

Amid this widespread excitement for Lookman’s potential triumph, we take a moment to highlight the Nigerian players who have previously won the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

Nigerian players that have won the CAF POTY award

Below is a list of Nigerian players who have previously won the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award:

No.Player NameClubYearNo. of Times won
1Rashidi Yekini Vitoria Setubal19931
2Emmanuel AmunekeZamalek19941
3Victor IkpebaAS Monaco19971
4Nwankwo KanuAjax & Arsenal1996 & 19992
5Victor OsimhenNapoli20231

Read also

Atalanta issues update on Lookman's fitness after injury scare in Super Eagles camp

The 2024 edition of the CAF Awards is set to take place at a lavish gala in Marrakech on December 16th.

Former Antwerp star speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Royal Antwerp forward, Patrick Pascal, has named his favourite to win the CAF POTY award.

Pascal opted for Nigeria’s Lookman, stating that the Atalanta star is the odds-on favourite to clinch the award.

The former attacker concluded by cheekily stressing that CAF should hand the 27-year-old the award already.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ero Samson avatar

Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: