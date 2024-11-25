The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony is well on the horizon

The spotlight is heavily beamed on the Men’s Player of the Year award category at the event, slated for Marrakech, Morocco

We shine the spotlight on a list of Nigerian players who have previously won the Men’s Player of the Year award

The anticipation for the 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards is reaching a fever pitch, with fans and football stakeholders alike eagerly discussing the various award categories.

Of all the categories announced by CAF, the Men’s Player of the Year award has garnered the most attention and reactions.

Victor Osimhen received the Men's Player of the Year award during the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Marrakesh.

This prestigious award, often seen as the highlight of the ceremony in recent years, continues to live up to its high expectations, especially after the shortlist was narrowed down from 10 nominees to just five.

The final five nominees—Achraf Hakimi, Serhou Guirassy, Simon Adingra, Ronwen Williams, and Ademola Lookman—have all made a mark this year, but it’s Lookman who remains the bookmakers' favourite to win.

The Atalanta forward is on the verge of becoming the sixth Nigerian to win this coveted award, should he be named the winner at the Marrakech ceremony.

Former winners have also thrown their support behind Lookman, adding to the growing belief that the Atalanta star is on track to take home the prize.

Amid this widespread excitement for Lookman’s potential triumph, we take a moment to highlight the Nigerian players who have previously won the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

Nigerian players that have won the CAF POTY award

Below is a list of Nigerian players who have previously won the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award:

No. Player Name Club Year No. of Times won 1 Rashidi Yekini Vitoria Setubal 1993 1 2 Emmanuel Amuneke Zamalek 1994 1 3 Victor Ikpeba AS Monaco 1997 1 4 Nwankwo Kanu Ajax & Arsenal 1996 & 1999 2 5 Victor Osimhen Napoli 2023 1

The 2024 edition of the CAF Awards is set to take place at a lavish gala in Marrakech on December 16th.

Former Antwerp star speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that former Royal Antwerp forward, Patrick Pascal, has named his favourite to win the CAF POTY award.

Pascal opted for Nigeria’s Lookman, stating that the Atalanta star is the odds-on favourite to clinch the award.

The former attacker concluded by cheekily stressing that CAF should hand the 27-year-old the award already.

