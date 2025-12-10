Claude Le Roy has criticized the Super Eagles' attack despite impressive qualifying stats during the World Cup qualifiers

Le Roy questions the impact of stars like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the overall success of the team

The AFCON-winning French coach warns Nigeria’s World Cup absence could affect AFCON preparations

1988 AFCON-winning coach Claude Le Roy has sparked controversy by questioning the effectiveness of Nigeria’s attack ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the Super Eagles scoring 20 goals in 12 World Cup qualifying matches, Le Roy expressed worry over the quality of Nigeria’s offensive play.

AFCON-winning coach Claude Le Roy has claimed Nigeria's attack is overrated. Photo by Anadolu

Le Roy’s comments stem from Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being favourites to qualify in Group C ahead of South Africa.

Speaking to Canal +, the 77-year-old French tactician said:

“When you don't qualify for the World Cup and you are Nigeria, I'm not impressed by the statistics of 20 goals in 12 matches with the offensive potential they have.”

For Le Roy, goal numbers alone do not tell the full story, particularly when considering the strength of the opposition.

Le Roy downplays Nigeria’s quality in attack

Le Roy emphasised that many of Nigeria’s goals came against countries he considers below elite level.

“It's not against irresistible teams but Benin and Gabon, so we need to put things into perspective,” he argued.

According to Daily Sport, the veteran coach, this context reduces the impact of Nigeria’s scoring record.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are expected to lead Nigeria's attack at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Franck Fife

The comments target not only the Super Eagles team as a whole but also the perception of individual players.

Le Roy suggested that forwards like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are overrated. His remarks have reignited debates over whether the Super Eagles’ attacking talents are living up to expectations on the biggest stages.

Missing the World Cup could affect AFCON

Le Roy warned that Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup could disrupt the preparation of head coach Eric Chelle for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the AFCON for the fourth time and go one step further than they did in the last edition, when they lost the final to Ivory Coast.

“The elimination handicaps him greatly in his preparation for this AFCON,” Le Roy said, highlighting the challenges the Super Eagles may face heading into the continental tournament.

Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle has already released a strong 54-man preliminary list comprising a star-studded attack as he hopes to bring glory back to the former African champions.

Le Roy’s latest criticism adds pressure on Chelle to refine Nigeria’s attacking structure and ensure the team can translate potential into results.

With expectations high and scrutiny intensifying, the Super Eagles will need to address weaknesses in their offensive play before facing Africa’s top sides.

