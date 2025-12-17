The Democratic Republic of Congo has shared the details of the eligibility of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and others

The Democratic Republic of Congo has shared the details of the eligibility of their players, including former Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) submitted an official petition to FIFA challenging the details on which FIFA acted upon to clear the players.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action for DR Congo against Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria claimed that the players contradicted the Congolese constitution, which forbids holding dual citizenship, which is the case for most of these players.

The NFF wants FIFA to expel DR Congo from the intercontinental playoffs, where it is scheduled to face the winner of the tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia in Mexico next year.

FIFA has yet to officially deliver a verdict on this petition, but there is growing optimism in Nigeria that they have a valid case and are certain of victory.

DR Congo shares eligibility details

The Democratic Republic Football Association (FECOFA) has shared the details of their players' eligibility after questions from Nigeria.

FECOFA shared images from FIFA's portal approving Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Michel-Ange Balikwisha and others' nationality switches.

The post on its X page also included pictures of Wan-Bissaka during his passport’s data capture in the country's capital city of Kinshasa.

However, according to Nigerians, these images prove the point that these players did not renounce their European citizenship before taking up Congolese nationality.

NFF’s argument with FIFA is that DR Congo submitted misleading information, and urged the world football governing body to strike them out.

Nigeria had previously enjoyed two off-pitch decisions which could have helped their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, but fluffed it.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrives at DR Congo's camp for AFCON 2025.

Source: Twitter

Eritrea’s withdrawal meant that FIFA adjusted how teams qualified for the African playoff, which helped Nigeria knock Benin and Burkina Faso off the table.

South Africa fielded the ineligible Teboho Mokoena during their 2-0 win over neighbours Lesotho in March 2025, a decision which cost them.

According to SABC Sport, FIFA acted ex officio, sanctioning South Africa with a three-point, which could have helped Nigeria close the gap, but Bafana Bafana qualified regardless.

Both incidents played to Nigeria’s advantage, but the Super Eagles failed to take the chance, losing to DR Congo on penalties in the African playoff.

However, the latest chance that presents itself is not straightforward. Even if FIFA ruled in favour of Nigeria, it would not be an automatic World Cup qualification.

The Super Eagles have to beat one of Jamaica or New Caledonia in the playoff final to make it to the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

DR Congo fires back at Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that DR Congo fired back at Nigeria after the NFF submitted a petition to FIFA questioning the eligibility of their players.

FECOFA shared a confirmation from FIFA’s portal, which approved the nationality switch of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and other dual nationality stars.

