The Trump administration announced a new initiative designed to speed up visa interviews for foreigners travelling to the United States for the World Cup next year.

The programme, called “FIFA Pass”, will allow ticket holders who purchased through FIFA to secure expedited visa appointments.

Officials said the system was aimed at balancing President Donald Trump’s strict migration stance with the expected influx of international visitors for the tournament.

The “pass” stands for prioritised appointments scheduling system. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who met Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, explained:

“If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritised appointments to get your visa.”

He added, turning to the president: “You said it the very first time we met, Mr. President, America welcomes the world.”

Trump urges travellers to apply early

President Trump said he “strongly” encouraged World Cup travellers to apply for their visas “right away.” He stressed that the success of the tournament was a top priority for his administration.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that more than 400 additional consular officers had been dispatched worldwide to meet demand.

He noted that in about 80 percent of countries, travellers could secure a visa appointment within 60 days. Rubio added:

“We’re going to do the same vetting as anybody else would get. The only difference here is, we’re moving them up in the queue.”

FIFA portal to prioritise applications

Under the new system, ticket holders will use a dedicated FIFA portal to have their visa applications and interviews prioritised at the State Department. Officials said this would streamline the process while maintaining existing security checks.

Next year’s World Cup will feature 104 matches across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Preparations are underway for the World Cup draw on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., which is now managed by Trump loyalists. Infantino has been a frequent visitor to the White House during the planning stages.

Safety concerns over Seattle host city

Trump also raised concerns about Seattle, one of the 11 U.S. host cities. He suggested that matches could be moved if safety became an issue, following the election of progressive activist Katie Wilson as mayor. Wilson has spoken about protecting Seattle’s sanctuary city status and “Trump-proofing” the city.

