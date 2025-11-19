President Donald Trump's strict rules on the travel ban are about affecting a nation that has qualified for the 2026 World Cup

Trump has also issued two major warnings that could negatively affect several host cities before the tournament begins

The authorities in the United States have prevented some delegates from attending the World Cup draws in December

The rules set aside by US President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to jeopardise the chances of qualified teams.

The United States of America is hosting the Mundial alongside Canada and Mexico for the first time since the commencement of the tournament.

42 countries have qualified for the 2026 World Cup with several continents nearing their conclusive stages, with 48 teams expected for the first time.

US President Donald Trump greets FIFA President Gianni Infantino chatting ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The tournament will feature 16 slots in Europe, nine in Africa, eight in Asia, six each from South America and the Caribbean, and one guaranteed from Oceania.

Trump's policy affects another country

The 2026 World Cup is about to be thrown into chaos following the qualification of a team on the ban list announced by President Donald Trump.

President Trump made a travel ban announcement with the following countries affected: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The 47th president gave partial travel restrictions to Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, per SportBible.

Iran qualified for their historic seventh World Cup appearance by topping their group with 23 points from 10 games in AFC qualifying.

Unfortunately, the Asian side are on the banned list, with the United States blocking their delegation from entering the country to be in attendance for December's World Cup draw.

Haiti beat Nicargua 2-0 to qualify for their second World Cup qualification alongside CONCACAF nations Panama and Curacao, who became the smallest country by population to qualify.

Haiti are also on the banned list after the US found the country to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States.

Meanwhile, Scotland stunned Denmark 4-2 to make history by qualifying for the biggest football tournament in the world, while teams like Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan will be making their debut in North America.

US President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino during a meeting of White House Task Force on 2026 World Cup in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo by: Win McNamee.

Source: Getty Images

Trump issues 2 threats

US president is not backing down on the issues of the FIFA World Cup, as he threatened to revoke hosting rights from some cities in the country.

According to NBC, Trump insisted that he had the authority to disenfranchise Boston from hosting matches if he deemed the city unsafe.

The US president, in the company of FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a similar warning to Seattle at the White House on Monday night, November 17.

He also spoke about a potential strike into Mexico to combat drug cartels. Trump said:

“Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop illegal trade? OK with me, whatever we have to do to illegal trade. Mexico is, look, I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There’s some big problems over there.”

US introduces FIFA Pass

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Trump administration announced a new initiative designed to speed up visa interviews for foreigners travelling to the United States for the World Cup next year.

The programme, called “FIFA Pass”, will allow ticket holders who purchased through FIFA to secure expedited visa appointments.

