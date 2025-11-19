Donald Trump’s New Rules Causes Setback for Two Countries After Qualifying for World Cup
- President Donald Trump's strict rules on the travel ban are about affecting a nation that has qualified for the 2026 World Cup
- Trump has also issued two major warnings that could negatively affect several host cities before the tournament begins
- The authorities in the United States have prevented some delegates from attending the World Cup draws in December
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
The rules set aside by US President Donald Trump ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is about to jeopardise the chances of qualified teams.
The United States of America is hosting the Mundial alongside Canada and Mexico for the first time since the commencement of the tournament.
42 countries have qualified for the 2026 World Cup with several continents nearing their conclusive stages, with 48 teams expected for the first time.
The tournament will feature 16 slots in Europe, nine in Africa, eight in Asia, six each from South America and the Caribbean, and one guaranteed from Oceania.
Trump's policy affects another country
The 2026 World Cup is about to be thrown into chaos following the qualification of a team on the ban list announced by President Donald Trump.
President Trump made a travel ban announcement with the following countries affected: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
The 47th president gave partial travel restrictions to Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, per SportBible.
Iran qualified for their historic seventh World Cup appearance by topping their group with 23 points from 10 games in AFC qualifying.
Unfortunately, the Asian side are on the banned list, with the United States blocking their delegation from entering the country to be in attendance for December's World Cup draw.
Haiti beat Nicargua 2-0 to qualify for their second World Cup qualification alongside CONCACAF nations Panama and Curacao, who became the smallest country by population to qualify.
Eric Chelle eyes AFCON redemption after World Cup playoff setback, plans release of Super Eagles squad
Haiti are also on the banned list after the US found the country to be deficient with regards to screening and vetting and determined to pose a very high risk to the United States.
Meanwhile, Scotland stunned Denmark 4-2 to make history by qualifying for the biggest football tournament in the world, while teams like Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan and Uzbekistan will be making their debut in North America.
Trump issues 2 threats
US president is not backing down on the issues of the FIFA World Cup, as he threatened to revoke hosting rights from some cities in the country.
According to NBC, Trump insisted that he had the authority to disenfranchise Boston from hosting matches if he deemed the city unsafe.
The US president, in the company of FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a similar warning to Seattle at the White House on Monday night, November 17.
He also spoke about a potential strike into Mexico to combat drug cartels. Trump said:
“Would I launch strikes in Mexico to stop illegal trade? OK with me, whatever we have to do to illegal trade. Mexico is, look, I looked at Mexico City over the weekend. There’s some big problems over there.”
US introduces FIFA Pass
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Trump administration announced a new initiative designed to speed up visa interviews for foreigners travelling to the United States for the World Cup next year.
The programme, called “FIFA Pass”, will allow ticket holders who purchased through FIFA to secure expedited visa appointments.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.