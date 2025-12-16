Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly sidelined two players from his final 28-man squad ahead of the AFCON

A total of 26 players have resumed camp in Cairo ahead of the friendly between Nigeria and Egypt on December 16

Chelle will take charge of the Super Eagles despite failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly decided to focus on a core group of 26 players for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Mali coach initially submitted a 54-man provisional squad on December 2 before trimming the list to 28 players on December 11, the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Super Eagles are set to take on Egypt in an international friendly ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Chelle will be attending his second consecutive AFCON with two different national teams, having previously led Mali to the 2023 edition, where they were eliminated by hosts Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals, per BBC.

The 48-year-old is aiming to guide the Super Eagles to a fourth AFCON title, 12 years after their last continental triumph.

Chelle shuns two players

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly blacklisted two players from the current squad ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

According to OwnGoal, the former Mali coach is working closely with 26 players and sees the remaining two as alternate players.

Chelle has reportedly identified the duo of Salim Lawal Fago and Usman Mohammed as the 27th and 28th players in the squad.

The Confederation of African Football recently increased the number of registered players for the AFCON from 23 to 27, with the various Federations catering for the four additional slots, per CAF.

The Super Eagles will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly match later today, December 16.

Everyone cannot play - Olowookere

Nigeria sports journalist Oluwabusayo Olowookere said Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle should be left to make his decisions ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly working with 26 players from his final 28-man squad ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Olowookere explained that not everybody on the final squad will play matches when the tournament kicks off.

He said Chelle would have to start strong from the first match and maintain the same set of players till the final day, if they qualify for the finals. Olowookere said:

"I don't believe in the rotation of players during major tournaments. If the starting XI is producing the desired results, then they have to maintain the squad.

"Salim Fargo Lawal is still a young player and his time will definitely come, while for Usman Mohammed, he is a senior player, and Eric Chelle will find a way of settling the right-back position.

Lawal scores versus HNK Rijeka

Legit.ng earlier reported that uncapped Super Eagles player Salim Fago Lawal scored in Istra 1961 1-1 draw against HNK Rijeka in the Round 17 HNL clash on Sunday night, December 14.

The former Mavlon forward scored in the 5th minute, after Rijeka failed to save the ball from a shot outside the penalty area.

