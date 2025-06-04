Arsenal have confirmed the release of 20 players this summer, including three with Nigerian roots

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Brian Okonkwo, and Zacariah Shuaib are the Nigerians set to depart the Emirates

Only Butler-Oyedeji made a senior appearance for the Gunners before his exit from the North London club

Premier League runners-up Arsenal have officially published their list of players released from the club following the end of the 2024/2025 campaign.

This development marks a significant squad reshuffle at the Emirates as the Gunners prepare for the new Premier League season under Mikel Arteta.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, among the 20 players shown the exit door are three with Nigerian roots, namely Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Brian Okonkwo, and Zacariah Shuaib.

While some of the departing players had senior team experience, others will leave without making their competitive debut.

Butler-Oyedeji bows out of Arsenal

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji stands out among the three Nigerians being let go by Arsenal, having spent over a decade with the North London club.

The 22-year-old forward joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of eight and steadily rose through the youth ranks.

Butler-Oyedeji’s development saw him make his senior debut in a UEFA Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb.

The 22-year-old also made a brief Premier League appearance in April, coming off the bench against Ipswich Town.

Butler-Oyedeji gained experience through loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town, but despite his promise, Arsenal have opted not to renew his contract, ending a long-standing association with the club.

Okonkwo and Shuaib leave the Emirates

Goalkeeper Brian Okonkwo and midfielder Zacariah Shuaib, the other two Nigerian-eligible players released, did not feature in the first team competitively. However, both showed promise at youth level.

Brian Okonkwo, younger brother of Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, spent time on loan at Hitchin Town, Leatherhead, and Cheshunt.

Though he did not make a senior debut, he trained with Arsenal’s first team on multiple occasions.

Zacariah Shuaib joined Arsenal’s Hale End Academy in 2022 after stints at various grassroots and semi-professional sides, including Chiswick Youth, Hanwell FC, and Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system.

A versatile midfielder, Shuaib is also eligible to represent England, Spain, and India and previously trained with Brighton & Hove Albion and Spanish club Real Sociedad.

Arsenal kick off restructuring ahead of next season

In a statement released on Arsenal's official website, the departure of these 20 players, which includes senior first-team superstars like Raheem Sterling, Jorginho, and Kieran Tierney, signals Arsenal’s commitment to restructuring ahead of the new season.

With Arteta keen to cut down the Gunners' squad and create space for new talent, more changes are expected in the coming weeks.

Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid forward

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal and Chelsea have stepped up their summer transfer plans with both Premier League giants reportedly holding talks with the representatives of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

The 24-year-old Brazilian international, who has shown glimpses of brilliance at the Santiago Bernabéu, could be on the move after a season where his role in the team has slightly diminished.

Arsenal and Chelsea, alongside treble winners Manchester City, have all made contact in recent weeks, signalling strong interest in bringing the winger to the Premier League.

