Ibrahim Gusau has expressed utter disappointment that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The football administrator also detailed all that transpired at the play-offs, after the squad boycotted training

He, however, confirmed that the NFF owed the appearance fees and bonuses for the games against Lesotho and Benin Republic

The president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has finally detailed all that transpired during the World Cup play-offs.

Barely 48 hours before their game against Gabon, the Super Eagles boycotted training, demanding outstanding bonuses.

The entire squad faced heavy criticism over the scenario, with many claiming it was not the right time to express such grievances.

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau has admitted that the Super Eagles were owed appearance fees and bonuses for the games against Lesotho and Benin Republic. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

After defeating Gabon in the semi-final, the Super Eagles lost the final to DR Congo and consequently missed out on the inter-continental play-off.

Gusau suggested that the money drama was not significant as it had been peddled in the media. The football administrator told Segun Odegbami on Eagle7 103.7FM:

"The issue that happened before the playoffs, the money we are talking about is not even significant. Unfortunately, some people went on national television station to say the NFF are owing the Super Eagles since 2019. Some said 30 match bonuses, which was not true.

"We are not owing that kind of money. The money we are owing at the time were appearance fees and bonuses for the games against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

"The money was provided to the NFF by the government, and as at that time, we have not received it. When the money was released, it was promptly paid."

Gusau also lamented the team's failure to qualify for another edition of the FIFA World Cup, following a poor start to the qualifiers, forcing them to the play-offs.

He added per Complete Sports:

"As leaders, it is our own wish to achieve our plans, especially qualification for the World Cup, and we are not happy with the outcome.

"It’s a big disappointment because we know what we put into it, what we did to prepare the team to face the task of qualifying for the World Cup; we did our best in that direction.

"At the end of the day, it didn’t happen. I can’t tell you how disappointed we are. We are still sad, and the mood is still bad. I know how Nigerians are feeling, but we must try to do well at the AFCON to revive the hope and confidence of Nigerians in the team."

The Super Eagles will hope to win the 2025 AFCON tournament, having missed out on the 2026 World Cup qualification. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

NFF sets AFCON target for Eric Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has set a huge target for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle as the tactician prepares for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle announced his final 28-man squad to the tournament in Morocco on December 11, as the Nigerian national team seek their fourth continental title at the tournament in Morocco starting on December 21.

Source: Legit.ng