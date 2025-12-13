Odion Ighalo splashed a staggering N500 milliion in 2017 to build an Orphanage Home in Lagos, Nigeria

The striker, who left Nigeria for Europe at the age of 17, has continued to give back to his African roots

After eight years, the former Man United striker has expressed pleasure over the privilege of building such a facility

A former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, is pleased with his decision to establish an orphanage home in Lagos, Nigeria, eight years ago.

The striker was only 17 when he left the shores of the country, as he sought greener pastures before leading to professional football.

The former Super Eagles striker never forgot his roots as he used his earnings from the game to fund an orphanage.

Odion Ighalo splashed a staggering £1million to build an orphanage home in Lagos. Photo: @ighalojude.

The Ighalo Orphanage Home was built in the humble suburb of Ijegun, Lagos, in December 2015. The former A-Shabab of Saudi forward, who grew up in Ajegunle, said via Sun:

"Life was tough growing up in Ajegunle, and I vowed that if I eventually had a breakthrough, I’ll give back to the society that made me.

"Life’s challenges were hard enough even with both parents at my side."

"It goes without saying that orphans have it even worse and it gladdens my heart that life has offered me this rare privilege to be guiding light in their life."

Reports have it that Ighalo splashed a staggering N500 milliion (around £1million at the time) to build the home.

The facility houses between 30 to 40 children and has separate apartments for boys and girls. They take babies and pledge to look after them until they reach 18, teaching academic studies and sports.

Eight years after establishing the orphanage home, the ex-Watford of England striker wrote on X:

"8 years ago God gave me the power and strength to build this home for the less privileged kids. Thank you God for your grace upon my life and may I never take your mercies for granted amen."

Speaking on its operations, Chairman of the Odion Ighalo Orphanage Home board of directors, Dozie Nwabueze, disclosed that all kids in the facility live like every other child from a rich home.

He told Legit.ng:

"Odion has always wanted to give back to society. We are an orphanage affiliated with the Lagos State Government.

"Well, registered and our children are put in very good private schools. Everything every other child in a rich home enjoys is what they also enjoy.

"You can see them, you can also see the environment. At the moment, we have 21 kids."

Odion Ighalo has expressed pleasure over the privilege of building an Orphanage Home. Photo: Michael Regan.

