Spain international Lamine Yamal broke a new UEFA Champions League record with his brilliant performance in Barcelona's clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, December 9.

The multiple La Liga winners entered the match desperate for a victory, as they struggled to win with a hard-fought 2-0 against the Bundesliga side.

Spain international Lamine Yamal during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou in Spain. Photo by: Eric Alonso.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona laboured hard for the three points in front of their fans at Camp Nou. The German side scored the first goal of the night in the 21st minute courtesy Ansgar Knauff to put the home side under pressure.

In the 51st minute, Hansi Flick's men scored the equaliser through Jules Kounde with an assist coming from England international Marcus Rashford.

Two minutes later, Kounde scored a brace for Barcelona, as Lamine Yamal provided the assist.

Yamal overtakes Mbappe on assists

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has surpassed Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe to become the player with the most Champions League goal involvement aged 18 and below, with his tally rising to 14.

According to Timesnownews, Yamal is likely to add more assists to his tally, as his next birthday comes up in July 2026, giving him more time to set more records in the UEFA Champions League.

The 18-year-old will miss Barcelona's next UCL fixture after picking up his third yellow card of the 2025/25 campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt, triggering the automatic one-match suspension.

Yamal's assist in the 53rd minute was his 7th assist in his Champions League career, adding to his tally that also includes seven goals.

The 18-year-old, who finished second in the Ballon d'Or race, already has two goals and an assist each in six games.

Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain. Photo by: David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal now tops the list of offensive players aged 18 or under in the Champions League, surpassing names that have defined the last decade of world football, per FC Barcelona Noticias.

Fans react

@64iil_ said:

"14 contributions before 18.

"This the future of football."

@Samnacks_201 wrote:

"This Champions League record is just part of a phenomenal 2025-26 season for the winger. This season alone, he has 2 goals and 2 assists in the Champions League, and 6 goals and 7 assists in La Liga. He is dominating the attack in both domestic and European competitions."

@_Fantasy_Sport added:

"The only downside is that the pressure on him is now astronomical. Every touch will be compared to Mbappe. But if anyone can handle it with his composure, it's Lamine."

Yamal surpasses Ronaldo and Messi record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, has officially stepped into the spotlight, dethroning legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a way that signals a changing of the guard in world football.

The 17-year-old winger is now the most valuable footballer on the planet, valued at a staggering €200 million.

