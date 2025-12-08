Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool in the January transfer window after a broken relationship with the club

Salah publicly called out manager Arne Slot after he was benched for the third consecutive match against Leeds United

The club has dropped him from the UEFA Champions League squad to Italy to face Inter Milan on matchday six

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool during the January transfer window after the developments following his emotional outburst on Saturday.

Salah granted an interview, calling out manager Arne Slot for benching him for the third consecutive match, which he claimed is unacceptable.

Arne Slot excludes Mohamed Salah from Liverpool's Champions League squad to face Inter Milan. Photo by Tim Markland/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Slot named a 19-man squad for the UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan and excluded Salah in the first wave of disciplinary action against the Egyptian.

He will leave for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on December 15 and is unlikely to return to the club after the tournament, as he may have played his last match for the club.

Legit.ng examines five clubs he could join if he leaves Liverpool in January.

Five clubs Mohamed Salah could join

1. Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League club have been on the heels of Salah for about two years as they continue to poach ageing top European stars to improve their league.

Al-Ittihad offered Liverpool £150 million in 2023, but the Reds rejected. The club could return with Karim Benzema’s future uncertain, while Al-Hilal could also be in the mix.

2. Galatasaray

The Turkish Super League champions are one of the clubs interested in signing the Egyptian forward as they are keen to expand their dominance in Turkish football.

Galatasaray is looking to add to its firepower with Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane signed in recent months, and Salah could be the next blockbuster deal in Turkey.

3. AC Milan

Italian Serie A clubs have a reputation for signing ageing players from other top leagues and giving them an extended career into their late 30s, having recently poached Kevin De Bruyne and Luka Modric.

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing Salah to improve their frontline and would take a chance on the former Chelsea star, who is expected to leave Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's 3-3 draw against Leeds United. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

4. Paris Saint-Germain

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain is one of the clubs Salah’s agent has contacted as it becomes increasingly likely for the Egyptian to leave England.

However, the current UEFA Champions League winner would not be willing to splash heavily on him and would fancy him if he were a free signing.

5. Chicago Fire

According to The Athletic, MLS franchise Chicago Fire has been in contact with Mohamed Salah even before he signed a new Liverpool contract in April.

The club will look to add a top player to their squad after missing out on former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, who joined Napoli.

Liverpool begins process to replace Salah

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool has commenced the process to replace Mohamed Salah after the winger’s emotional outburst against the club.

The Reds have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain and France winger Bradley Barcola as the ideal replacement for the Egyptian winger.

Source: Legit.ng