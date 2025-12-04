Galatasaray Striker Victor Osimhen Reaches New Milestone in Turkey in Year 2025

Victor Osimhen has reached another milestone in Turkey as the Nigerian international continues to make history in the country

The former Lille of France striker has been impressive since completing a permanent transfer to Galatasaray this summer

Most of the top Google searches in Turkey are related to the game of football, with the Nigerian star topping the chart

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has reached a new milestone in the whole of Turkey, due to his incredible performances for Galatasaray.

The former U17 striker completed a permanent move to the Super Lig outfit this summer, leaving fans in the country excited.

He is now the most-searched character in Turkey for the year 2025, after having a spectacular year at the club.

Victor Osimhen is the most-searched name on Google in Turkey for the year 2025. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Osimhen initially arrived on loan from the Italian side Napoli during the 2024-2025 season, scoring 37 goals in 41 matches in all competitions, Soccernet reports.

He eventually returned to the club on a permanent transfer this season and has so far scored 9 goals in 13 matches.

After a turbulent transfer window, Osimhen completed a staggering move to Galatasaray as the Cimbom paid a Turkish record of €75 million for his services.

The Super Eagles' forward was also placed on a monster salary package, the highest in Turkish football history.

Zspor reports that most of the top Google searches in Turkey are related to the game of football, with Osimhen topping the chart for a second consecutive year.

His Galatasaray teammates Mario Lemina and Leroy Sane are present on the chart, as well as Fenerbahce's Talisca and Diego Carlos.

While he has been shining in Turkey, Victor Osimhen has struggled to make an impact with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He hopes to lead the Super Eagles to the title, having narrowly missed out at the last edition when Nigeria finished second.

Real Madrid eye Osimhen

Meanwhile, he has continued to attract interest from top European clubs following his performances for club and country this season.

Reports have it that La Liga giants Real Madrid are preparing a staggering €100 million ($115.28 million) bid to sign the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker.

Los Blancos are desperate to bolster their attack as the club hierarchy sees the striker as a key piece in their long-term strategy.

The striker's aggressive and instinctive style has attracted the club in order to fulfil the need for a dynamic and consistent goal-scorer.

Galatasaray paid a Turkish record of €75 million to sign Victor Osimhen during the summer. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Should the deal pull through, French striker Kylian Mbappe would be deployed to his preferred position on the left wing, while the new signing takes over the central responsibilities.

Victor Osimhen rated above Haaland

Legit.ng earlier reported that the in-form Victor Osimhen was surprisingly rated above Haaland on the list of the most marketable athletes in the world in 2024.

US website Sports Pro named the Super Eagles forward in 44th position globally based on multiple factors, while the Norwegian and Manchester City striker followed in 45th place, leaving football fans amazed.

Source: Legit.ng