Toni Payne provided the assist for Honoka Hayashi as Everton defeated Chelsea 1–0 in the Barclays Women's Super League at Kingsmeadown on Sunday, December 7.

The 30-year-old won the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as Nigeria beat Morocco 3-2 in the final.

The former Sevilla player has featured in two WAFCON tournaments, the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the Olympic Games.

Super Falcons star Toni Payne provides an assist in Everton's win against Chelsea in the Women's Super League. Photo by: Jess Hornby - WSL/WSL Football.

Chelsea dominated the game from the kick-off when Courtney Brosnan tipped Catarina Macario's strike.

In the 12th minute, Honoka Hayashi scored the only goal after connecting to a pass from the right flank from Nigeria international Toni Payne.

The Toffees prevented Chelsea from making moves in the first half, as they restricted Bompastor's side.

Alyssa Thompson warmed the palms of Everton's goalkeeper, Courtney Brosnan, after bursting down the right side, having failed to spot Lauren James in space.

Kelly Gago almost headed into her own net, but was rescued by Brosnan as the visitors went in ahead at the break.

Sam Kerr was sent on 10 minutes into the second half to try and get the hosts going. She lashed a good opening well wide shortly afterwards as the Blues' troubles in front of goal continued.

The win ended the Blues' long unbeaten run in the WSL, and Sonia Bompastor’s first league defeat since taking charge 18 months ago in 31 league matches. The visitors are recording their first victory in eight matches.

Toni Payne during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Everton and London City Lionesses at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England. Photo by: Ben Roberts Photo.

Chelsea have recorded six wins, three draws, and one loss, placing them in second position with 21 points, per Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Manchester City defeated Leicester 3-0 to cement their place at the top of the Women’s Super League with 27 points.

Nigeria international Chiamaka Nnadozie was impressive once again for Brighton & Hove Albion, helping them secure a 1–0 away victory over London City Lionesses.

Mace reacts to Everton's win

Everton defender Ruby Mace said she is proud of her teammates' performance against Chelsea. She said via BBC:

“I think today is a game where we have to prove ourselves coming up against the champions. For us, we did that today.

“I’m so proud of my team and so proud of Everton... Sweat, blood and tears today. I couldn’t be prouder of this team. We said at halftime, the only ones who will beat this team are the ones who put their body on the line.”

