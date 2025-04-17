Chelsea are looking to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final against Legia Warsaw

Enzo Maresca gave opportunities to young players, with the Blues having a three-goal advantage

One of the young players handed their first spot in the squad is the son of a former Super Eagles star

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has named the son of a former Nigerian international in the squad to face Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa League.

The Blues won the first leg 3-0 and only have to avoid a defeat to progress to the next round, allowing Maresca to hand bench opportunities to young players.

Landon Emenalo looks on at Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

As seen in the starting lineup graphics uploaded on X, Landon Emenalo, the son of a former Nigerian international, was among the players in the squad for the first time.

He could have an opportunity of making his debut if the Blues are comfortable enough to allow for the introduction of the young players in the second half.

Landon Emenalo sits with Pedro Neto on Chelsea's bench during the match against Legia Warsaw. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng