Chibuike Nwaiwu is gradually becoming one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe following his stellar performances

The defender has continued to impress for Wolfsberger, as one of the top players in the Austrian Bundesliga this season

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are on the trail of the star alongside Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Leeds United

Nigeria's rising star Chibuike Nwaiwu has continued to attract interest from top European clubs following his impressive performances for Wolfsberger.

The central defender joined the Austrian outfit in the summer of 2024 and has since become one of the top players in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Reports have it that French clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille, are making efforts to land the player.

Chibuike Nwaiwu has been impressive for the Austrian side Wolfsberger since his arrival in 2024. Photo: WOLFGANG JANNACH.

Source: Getty Images

According to SleeperFootNews, English club Leeds and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping a close watch on his progress.

The report reads:

"Chibuike Nwaiwu has attracted interest from several Ligue 1 clubs. RC Lens, Lille, Olympique de Marseille, RC Strasbourg, and even Paris Saint-Germain have recently made enquiries about the Wolfsberger central defender.

"His profile is not only appealing in Ligue 1. According to sources, Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds United are also monitoring the player closely."

He has already made 11 league appearances this season, featuring for the entire 90 minutes in ten of those games.

Although Nwaiwu primarily play as a central defender, he is versatile and has made 28 appearances as a defensive midfielder.

The 6ft 5in star predominantly plays with his right foot and possesses the physical attributes suited to English football.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the youngster is ranked 37th among the world's top 50 defenders when it comes to ground duels,

This combination of aerial dominance and effectiveness on the ground has made him an attractive target for clubs seeking a physically imposing yet technically capable defender.

A natural centre-back, Nwaiwu can also operate as a defensive midfielder and is highly rated for his excellent reading of the game and ball distribution.

English club Leeds are also aiming to sign the striker next year, in order to bolster their squad, especially in the defence.

Leeds have been heavily reliant on the partnership of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in their return to the Premier League, with summer signing Jaka Bijol making just four appearances so far.

Sebastiaan Bornauw, who was brought in during the summer, has yet to feature for the Whites in the league, with the Belgian international missing the last five games due to a knee injury, per GiveMeSport.

Chikbuike Nwaiwu has scored five goals this season, despite being a defender. Photo: WOLFGANG JANNACH.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid target Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are preparing a staggering €100 million ($115.28 million) bid to sign the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker.

However, they will face a significant obstacle should they officially table their contract for the former Napoli man. Recall that the Turkish club paid €75m (£64m) to secure the Nigerian international from Napoli, and will not be willing to let him go without making a substantial profit.

Source: Legit.ng