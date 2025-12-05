Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has officially announced his retirement from international football

The 32-year-old made the announcement 16 days before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has joined well-wishers across the globe to celebrate the 2023 AFCON silver medallist

The Nigeria Football Federation has sent a message to Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong after announcing his retirement from international football on Thursday night, December 4th.

The former Watford captain announced his retirement from football 17 days before the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF described Troost-Ekong as a dedicated, selfless, and humble leader who wore the jersey for 10 years since breaking into the national team in 2015.

According to the NFF, the former Udinese star was pleasant, disciplined and ambitious before becoming the captain of the men's team. The statement read:

"Captain Troost-Ekong was a dedicated, selfless and humble leader of the Super Eagles for so many years, having started his international journey in the year 2015.

"He served with gusto, zeal and patriotic fervour, and he bestrode the pitch with passion, pride, purpose and commendable sense of duty.

"Even as just another member of the group, before he became the captain, Troost-Ekong was pleasant, disciplined and ambitious, and he wore the green-and-white with so much joy, zest, and focus."

The NFF said the Al-Kholood defender is a role model to the younger generation following his performances at the 2019, 2021, and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, including the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The statement further read:

"Troost-Ekong’s service delivery over the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019, 2021 and 2023 is a marker for younger footballers to seek to emulate.

"His silver and bronze medals from the continental championship are mere drops in a fabulous journey that saw him play in the biggest stage of them all – the FIFA World Cup finals – and score telling goals for Nigeria at the international level."

William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Akwa Ibom FA hails Troost-Ekong

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Football Association, Samuel Umoh described William Troost-Ekong as the son of the soil, who brought pride to the state.

In a viral statement, Umoh praised the former Super Eagles captain for impacting on his society through his foundation. He said:

“William Troost-Ekong has made Akwa Ibom State extremely proud. His time with the Super Eagles showed true commitment, courage, and discipline. On the field, he gave everything for Nigeria. Off the field, he carried himself with dignity and humility.

“He is our son, and we will always celebrate him. We wish him success in whatever comes next.”

William Troost-Ekong won 83 caps for the Super Eagles across five competitions, scoring three crucial goals at the 2023 AFCON to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP), and a third-place finish at the 2019 edition, per Wikipedia.

Why Ekong retired from international football

Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong explained why he retired from international football in an interview published minutes after his announcement.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender confirmed that he had informed his teammates weeks before his announcement, describing it as an emotional moment.

