Victor Osimhen has paid a special tribute to Super Eagles captain William Troost - Ekong , who has announced his international retirement

After a decade with the Nigerian senior national team, Ekong shared a note on social media as he quits the scene

His 'retirement' decision comes less than three weeks before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has sent a special message to William Troost-Ekong, who suddenly announced his retirement from international football.

After ten years with the Super Eagles, Ekong is calling it quits with international football and will continue with his professional career at the club level.

This comes barely two weeks after he led the team to protest unpaid wages shortly before the start of the World Cup play-offs in Morocco, per TVC.

Victor Osimhen says William Troost-Ekong has achieved greatness after the Super Eagles captain announced his retirement. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

About 48 hours before their opening game against Gabon, Ekong and his teammates boycotted training, demanding unpaid wages and match bonuses, dating back to 2019.

Nigeria failed to pick up the World Cup ticket after losing to DR Congo via a penalty shootout, and the captain faced heavy criticism from fans and officials. He has now decided to retire on the eve of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He wrote:

"Honoured. Grateful. Forever a Super Eagle. Playing for Nigeria has been the greatest privilege of my life. The journey may end here, but my support never will. Here’s to the next chapter."

Ekong had represented the Netherlands youth0000000 teams before switching allegiance to represent Nigeria at the U23 level. He was part of the squad for the football event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games before earning a senior national team call-up.

The defender went on to make 83 international appearances for Nigeria, scoring 8 goals, including his header at the AFCON 2023 final against the Ivory Coast.

Osimhen reacts to Troost-Ekong's retirement

His exit has left Victor Osimhen with mixed reactions. The Galatasaray striker wrote:

"It's been an honour sharing the pitch with you, skippo. Yur guidance, humility, and professionalism pushed all of us to be better.

"Thank you for everything you've given to the team and Nigeria. Wishing you greatness ahead. You've earned it. Legend forever."

Meanwhile, Troost-Ekong's retirement post on X has sent the social media space awash.

@Dekingsweb3 said:

"This retirement hits different because it’s not about age… it’s about everything you endured. Nigeria is losing a stabilizer, and not many fans realise how rare that is."

@UzorJ15 added:

"African finest Skippo. He fought for his team. He fought for the national team. Stay strong. You made me enjoy the 2016 Olympic games. Thank you for representing. And also want to use this opportunity to thank Leon Balogun too."

@handyOdds posited in Pidgin English:

"Skippo so you no want play AFCON? Or you just want run from the toxicity surrounding the NFF? This is a sad news to take especially with you being the leader with Benjamin Federick out. Happy retirement but this is heartbreaking."

William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football after ten years of service. Photo: Visionhaus.

