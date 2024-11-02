Victor Osimhen is enjoying a bright start to life in Turkey after joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan

Erling Haaland has been decent for Manchester City and leads the Premier League goalscorers chart

The Super Eagles star has been rated above the Norwegian goal machine in a latest ranking of athletes

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been rated higher than Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on the list of most marketable athletes in 2024.

Osimhen is enjoying a bright start to life in the Turkish Super League after joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after botched moves on summer deadline day.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the fans after Galatasaray beat Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

The striker, who enjoyed success with the Italian club, dipped in his final season due to injuries and internal problems that saw the club have three managers.

Osimhen rated above Haaland

US website Sports Pro have compiled a list of the most marketable athletes in the world, and surprisingly, Osimhen, who is ranked 44, is rated above Haaland in 45.

The website used three metrics — brand strength (bs), total addressable market (tam) and economics (eco) to arrive at an aggregate score, with the first two rated over 35 and the last rated over 30.

The Nigerian has 24.18 bs, 26.94 tam and 13.03 eco to poll an aggregate marketability score of 64.15 to finish above the Norwegian, who had 22.8, 17.73 and 23.49 to record an aggregate score of 64.02.

American gymnast Simone Biles tops the list. Vinicius Jr is the highest-rated footballer in second place, scoring 91.52, while MLS star Lionel Messi comes fifth with a score of 89.67.

Neymar, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford, and Lamine Yamal are the other footballers in the top 50.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen’s market value dipped by €35 million in 2024, and Napoli have also reduced his release clause from £113mil to £63mil after failing to secure a permanent move. Haaland is the most valuable footballer in the world, with a market value of €200mil.

Osimhen break Galatasaray’s jinx

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen broke Galatasaray's seven-year jinx with his goal for the Lions in their 2-1 against rivals Besiktas on Monday evening.

The goal meant he had recorded six goal contributions in his first five league games, becoming the first striker at the club to have that number since Bafetimbi Gomis in 2014.

