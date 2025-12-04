Wilfred Ndidi has made an attempt to convince his Germany-born teammate Felix Uduokhai to play for the Super Eagles

Uduokhai is eligible to play for the Super Eagles despite past involvement with Germany’s youth teams

The Nigeria Football Federation is seeking to get more foreign-born players to strengthen the Super Eagles

Super Eagles vice-captain Wilfred Ndidi has added a new twist to Nigeria’s ongoing push to attract top dual-national footballers after a light-hearted video showed him trying to convince his Besiktas teammate Felix Uduokhai to represent the Super Eagles.

The video has since gone viral and revived conversations about Nigeria’s hunt for defensive reinforcements ahead of future international competitions.

Felix Uduokhai is eligible to represent Nigeria internationally despite playing for Germany youth teams. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Uduokhai is a seasoned centre-back with Bundesliga experience at 1860 Munich, Wolfsburg, and Augsburg, as seen on Transfermarkt.

With Nigeria’s long-serving defenders William Troost-Ekong and Semi Ajayi edging toward the latter stages of their international careers, many believe Uduokhai could be a major addition to the national team.

Ndidi tries to convince Uduokhai to choose Nigeria

In the video circulating on social media, Ndidi smilingly turns the camera toward his teammate and says, “Come and play for Nigeria. Centre-back, we want centre-back,” Sports Ration reports.

Wilfred Ndidi is the current vice-captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Uduokhai responds with a cheeky grin and a joking question: “How much?” Ndidi immediately laughs and replies, “If you want money, just don’t bother, just stay.”

The exchange, short but memorable, has triggered widespread reaction online.

Some fans found the video funny, others saw it as a reflection of the tricky reality behind recruitment in modern international football.

Uduokhai has represented Germany at youth level and was called up by the senior team in 2020, but he never made an appearance. That leaves him eligible to switch to Nigeria if he chooses.

The 28-year-old defender has previously stated that playing for the Super Eagles is something he would “consider if the situation is right,” which has kept hopes alive among Nigerian supporters.

Uduokhai won’t be considered for AFCON

Uduokhai will not feature for Nigeria at this year’s AFCON even if Ndidi’s friendly push convinces him.

Head coach Eric Chelle has already released a provisional squad list for the competition that does not include the defender.

Ndidi and Uduokhai only recently became teammates at Besiktas, but their bond is already evident.

The connection between the two midfield and defensive anchors has further fueled speculation among fans who see Uduokhai as a natural fit for the Super Eagles’ evolving defensive needs.

Nigeria’s track record of successfully recruiting foreign-born players also adds weight to the excitement.

Players like Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, William Troost-Ekong, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Cyriel Dessers, and Maduka Okoye have all chosen to represent Nigeria, strengthening various positions across the pitch.

Arsenal star cleared to play for Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received the good news that former Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu has been cleared to play for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender initially had issues with securing a Nigerian passport, which was escalated by the Nigeria Football Federation and has now been resolved.

Source: Legit.ng