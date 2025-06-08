Al Hilal has offered Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen a €40m/year salary + €5m in bonuses to join the Saudi Arabian club

Napoli has accepted a €75m transfer bid from the Saudi Pro League giants, but Galatasaray are also pushing for a permanent deal

Osimhen has returned to Nigeria, where he is set to decide on his future amid massive interest

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is at the centre of a high-stakes transfer battle, with Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal reportedly offering a staggering contract worth €40 million per year, plus €5 million in performance bonuses, to lure the 26-year-old away from Europe.

After an explosive season on loan at Galatasaray, where Osimhen netted 37 goals in 41 matches, the Super Eagles star has become one of the most sought-after strikers in the summer transfer window.

Victor Osimhen has returned to Nigeria from Istanbul and is expected to finalise his decision regarding a potential move to Al Hilal. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen was due to return to Napoli after his loan spell in Turkey, but is expected to seal a permanent move away from the Italian giants this summer.

The 26-year-old forward has been linked with several top clubs in Europe, but it seems Galatasaray and Saudi giants are the two clubs most interested in signing the Nigerian forward in this summer’s transfer window.

Now, the ball is in his court as he weighs up his next career move.

A salary deal like no other from Al Hilal

Al Hilal’s offer to Osimhen is nothing short of astronomical.

The proposed deal would see Osimhen earn €40 million annually, tax-free, with an additional €5 million in bonuses, potentially pushing his total earnings to €45 million per season.

That breaks down to:

€3.33 million monthly

Over €830,000 weekly

Roughly €118,000 per day

If accepted, Osimhen would become one of the highest-paid African footballers in history, joining the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane in the booming Saudi Pro League.

Napoli agree deal, Galatasaray still in the race

Napoli have reportedly accepted Al Hilal’s €75 million transfer bid for Osimhen, clearing the way for a medical and personal terms to be finalised, GOAL reports.

According to the Daily Post, flights and medical bookings have already been arranged by Al Hilal as the Saudi Pro League giants await the approval of the striker.

However, Galatasaray is not giving up. Following Osimhen’s incredible impact last season, the Turkish champions are eager to keep him permanently and are reportedly preparing a salary offer north of €15 million per year to convince him to stay.

Al Hilal have booked the travel and medicals for Victor Osimhen after agreeing a €75million deal with Napoli. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Despite the lower financial value compared to Al Hilal’s package, the Turkish side offers UEFA Champions League football and competitive European exposure, which may influence Osimhen’s final decision.

Decision pending as Osimhen returns to Nigeria

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, everything now hinges on Osimhen’s personal decision.

While the paperwork and logistics are in place, Osimhen has yet to give the final go-ahead.

The striker has returned to Nigeria to reflect and consult with his camp.

Boost for Galatasaray in Osimhen race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Al-Hilal have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Osimhen after receiving no response from the Super Eagles forward, despite boosting their salary offer.

Al-Hilal made an official proposal worth €70 million, including add-ons to Napoli, with the majority of the fee paid in a fixed amount upfront.

They also proposed a salary worth €30 million to the Nigerian forward, but he refused to give a green light even after the offer was improved by €5mil.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng