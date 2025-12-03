Sunday Oliseh believes the Super Eagles of Nigeria can go all the way to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

The Super Eagles head to Morocco in their quest for a fourth continental title, having finished the last edition as runners-up

Following Eric Chelle's results since the tactician was appointed as the head coach, Oliseh is hopeful of a good outing

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has spoken on the Super Eagles' chances at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Uganda and Tunisia as they chase their fourth continental title.

Following Eric Chelle's string of results since he was appointed as the Super Eagles coach, Oliseh believes the West African side should do well at the continental showpiece.

Nigeria will hope to go a notch further at the tournament, having finished the last edition as runners-up, following their 2-1 loss to hosts Ivory Coast in the final, per Complete Sports.

The Super Eagles were on the verge of winning the title, having gone ahead courtesy of a William Troost-Ekong header in the first half.

However, the Elephants would restore parity courtesy of Franck Kessie, before Sebastien Haller flicked home the winner late in the game.

As they prepare for the tournament in Morocco, ex-captain Oliseh expressed optimism that the team can do well at the competition.

The former Borussia Dortmund star said via the Oliseh Insight Podcast:

"I am very optimistic that the Super Eagles can do well at this tournament. The first thing the manager has to do is that he has to grow a little bit stubborn.

"He has to grow stubborn because it is no secret that people from outside will try to influence who plays, who doesn’t play.

"I think he has to grow stubborn and stand his ground and show personality that he is responsible."

Oliseh addresses comments about Chelle

Oliseh took time out to clarify that he had no issues with Chelle’s work ethic or tactical decisions.

Instead, the former Juventus midfielder’s disappointment stemmed from the fact that Nigeria opted for a foreign coach when, in his view, qualified local coaches were available.

“Correction please, I didn’t criticise the coach, watch the clip again,” Oliseh wrote.

“I was unhappy he was appointed instead of a qualified Nigerian, but so far he (Chelle) has done relatively well. Let’s call a spade a spade!”

The Super Eagles legend added that Chelle has shown promise with the team since taking charge, despite the World Cup setback.

