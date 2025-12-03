Five national team coaches have been dismissed just days before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) begins

The sudden shakeups from these African countries have raised concerns over team stability and tournament readiness

The 2025 AFCON is set to kick off on December 21, with the final set to take place on January 18

With only days left before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begins in Morocco, the buildup to Africa’s biggest football tournament has taken an unexpected turn.

No fewer than five national team head coaches, including a former Chelsea manager, have been dismissed in rapid succession, sending shockwaves across the continent.

Former Chelsea coach Avram Grant has been sacked by Zambia just weeks before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Instead of applying final touches to their tactical plans, several teams are now scrambling to reorganise under new leadership ahead of the competition that starts in three weeks.

5 coaches sacked before AFCON 2025

The dismissed coaches include:

Hemed Suleiman (Tanzania) Avram Grant (Zambia) Michael Nees (Zimbabwe) Pedro Gonçalves (Angola) Marc Brys (Cameroon)

The timing of these decisions has raised concerns among supporters who fear that these teams may struggle with tactics and cohesion when the competition kicks off.

For federations, however, the pressure to perform has never been higher, and these sackings reflect a tense climate where results are demanded at all costs.

Why were these managers sacked?

The reasons behind each dismissal vary from poor results to disagreements with football federations, but the outcome is uncertainty.

New technical crews now face an enormous challenge, which is implementing new ideas, restoring confidence, and preparing players for a continental tournament in record time.

For many countries, this turbulence means they head to Morocco with more questions than answers. Will the new coaches inspire an immediate turnaround? Or will the rushed restructuring prove too disruptive?

With AFCON 2025 set to start on December 21, as seen on CAF Online, all eyes will be on how these affected nations adapt under intense pressure.

Countdown to a thrilling AFCON 2025

Despite the dramatic coaching dismissals, AFCON 2025 remains on course to deliver another entertaining and fiercely contested tournament.

The 2025 AFCON is set to kick off on December 21 with 24 countries competing to win the crown hosted in Morocco. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The global excitement surrounding the trophy tour contrasts sharply with the turmoil within some national teams, setting the stage for a competition filled with unpredictability, storylines, and high stakes.

Three-time African champions Nigeria recently released a strong 54-man provisional list for the competitions, with head coach Eric Chelle expected to trim it down to 28 players before December 11.

The Super Eagles are bidding to win the competition for the fourth time, and have been ranked as one of the title favourites heading into Morocco, per World Football Index.

Defending champions Ivory Coast, Senegal, Morocco (hosts), Egypt, and Algeria are other teams tagged as favourites to win the competition.

