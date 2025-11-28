Chelsea hosts Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League fixture on Sunday, November 30

The Blues and the Gunners won their respective matches in the UEFA Champions League during the week

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has issued a warning to the North London club before their encounter

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has issued a strong statement ahead of their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday, November 30.

Arteta led the Gunners to record a resounding 3-1 victory against German giants Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 26, to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Before their UCL match, Arsenal humiliated reigning UEFA Europa League winners Tottenham 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, November 23.

We are prepared - Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed readiness to take on 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge.

According to Football London, the Everton legend acknowledged that the match is going to be one of the toughest this weekend.

The 48-year-old explained that his side is aware of the opportunities that come after beating Chelsea. He said:

"It’s a big game, it’s a big London derby, we’re going to play a really good opponent, and they are in really good form. We know the challenge, we know the opportunity that we have as well on Sunday, so we are fully prepared for it."

The former Barcelona star explained that he will not make any winning statement before the match.

Arteta recalled that he made statements following their victories against Spurs and Munich. He said:

"Those are statements we are talking about every three days, so after beating Spurs at home, then we had to make the statement again Bayern Munich. We've done that and now we have to go to the next one," per Arsenal.

Arteta admitted that Chelsea remains a threat to any big club in the Premier League and have a lot of individual talent. He said:

"They are one of the teams that I enjoy the most watching and they have a lot of fluidity, they have a lot of threat, they have a lot of individual talent, they are very clear what they want to do and that's why they are very tough."

Fans react

@MaheshK27469307 said:

"He's full of praise! What specific part of Chelsea's "fluidity" do you think poses the biggest tactical problem for Arsenal, and how do you expect Arteta to try and counter it in the upcoming match? 🧐"

@Beingsomali wrote:

"Chelsea will use tight man marking, press high and stay aggressive without the ball. If they score first, they’ll slow the game and sit deep. The crowd will try to make things tense and you can expect plenty of tactical fouls."

@custodianism added:

"His mention of "individual talent" it's what many dismiss. arsenal are more cohesive as a team considering it's a project arteta worked on for years, but underestimating chelsea when they managed beating the best teams in enzo's first year would be foolish."

