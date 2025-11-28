Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared an update on the injury status of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres

The Gunners will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the English Premier League clash on Sunday

Arsenal are currently topping the EPL table with 29 points, while the Blues are in second place with 23 points

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the English Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday, November 30.

The Gunners have been without the Swedish forward for their last four matches, during which they recorded three wins and one draw.

Arsenal have scored 12 goals in Gyokeres’ absence, with Eberechi Eze netting a hat-trick against rivals Tottenham on Sunday, November 23.

Viktor Gyokeres during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in England. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Mikel Arteta gives update on Gyokeres

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cast doubts on the availability of Viktor Gyokeres for the trip against 2025 FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea.

According to Football London, the Everton legend explained that the Swedish forward is getting closer to being 100% fit.

The former Barcelona star said the former Sporting Lisbon player will undergo another scan to determine his status before an announcement is made. Arteta said:

"We have another day (tomorrow), so let's see how everyone is. Gyokeres's scan has come out but he is getting closer and closer."

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal from Sporting Lisbon for £54.8 million during the transfer window in July.

The 2017 UEFA European U19 joint-top scorer has not played for the Gunners since coming off at half-time in their victory over Burnley on November 1.

Gyokeres has missed important matches against Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz has been out of action since August after injuring his knee in the first game of the season.

Viktor Gyokeres during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in England. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Rooney tips Gyokeres to succeed in EPL

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said Arsenal has great trust in Viktor Gyokeres.

According to Metro UK, the former Everton star said a lot of pressure will be on the Swedish star to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He said:

"Arsenal have been in need of a striker and he’s the one they’ve put the trust in and spent the money on so there is a lot of pressure on him.

"Now, the question I would have is can he handle that pressure? We’ve seen at Man United some players just can’t do it, just can’t handle the pressure of playing for a big club.

"‘I guess we’re going to find out over the next few months."

Gyokeres guided Sporting to win the back-to-back Portuguese League title, scoring 97 goals in 102 appearances.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that a supercomputer backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season after going six points clear at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side returns to league action on Sunday, and a win against rivals Chelsea could cement their status as the favourite for the title.

