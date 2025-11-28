Christantus Uche could miss out on the 2025 AFCON tournament due to a lack of playing time at the club level

The Getafe midfielder, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, is struggling to break into the starting line-up

Having featured for both clubs this season, a FIFA rule has blocked any potential move to another club

Nigerian international Christantus Uche could miss out on the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Morocco on December 21.

The midfielder has been left stranded by FIFA's regulations, which threaten his participation in the continental showpiece.

He has been left with no pathway to a move in January due to the world football governing body's two-club rule.

Christantus Uche is struggling for playing time at Crystal Palace. Photo: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey.

Source: Getty Images

The 22-year-old, who was in sensational form in the La Liga side Getafe last season, now faces a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

He was shipped out on loan to English club Crystal Palace this season and has struggled to break into the starting line-up. Speaking on Uche's situation, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said via The Athletic:

"I told him, ‘You arrived on deadline day without pre-season to a team that was at that time 19 games unbeaten, so you can’t expect to be a starter immediately.

"You have to show you deserve it and that you are better than the other player, then you can play.

"If I believe (a player) can help the team win a game… If I believe they can’t, it’s nothing personal, (but) I don’t play them. I don’t do anything just to do it.”

A FIFA rule stipulates that while a player may be registered with three clubs, he can only feature for two of them in a season.

The Nigerian international has reached that limit, as he earlier featured for Getafe this season, contributing a goal and an assist in three league matches, before making a switch to Crystal Palace in the summer, per Tribuna.

The forward seems to be attracting interest from Bundesliga clubs as he hopes to move on to another loan spell.

However, FIFA’s regulations have effectively shut the door; he must remain with the English club until the end of the season.

With the AFCON starting in less than a month, Uche will hope to for more playing time at the club level to remain in contention for a Super Eagles call-up.

Super Eagles coach is expected to hand in his final 23-man squad for the 2025 AFCON on December 11, officials said.

Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda, with the tournament starting on December 23 and running through to January 18, 2026.

Christantus Uche eyes his first AFCON appearance with Nigeria. Photo: Fran Santiago.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen doubtful for AFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen’s availability for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is clouded by uncertainty as the Super Eagles striker continues to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff fixtures.

Galatasaray officials have expressed frustration over what they perceive as excessive usage of their star striker during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng