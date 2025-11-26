An English pundit has shared the fate of Turkish giants Galatasaray without Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray recorded their second loss in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, November 25

Victor Osimhen sustained an injury while playing for Nigeria during the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off final

Watford legend Troy Deeney said Galatasaray will not perform at their best without Nigeria international Victor Osimhen on the pitch.

Osimhen has been ruled out for three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during the 2026 World Cup play-off final against DR Congo on November 16.

The former Lille forward did not return for the second half of the match, and his absence proved costly as Nigeria missed out on a second consecutive World Cup appearance.

Victor Osimhen during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Galatasaray at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by: Broer van den Boom/BSR Agency.

The 26-year-old also missed Galatasaray’s most recent home match 3-2 win over Genclerbirligi on November 22, per Sofascores.

Deeney rates Osimhen one of world's best strikers

Former Birmingham City star, Troy Deeney, has described Victor Osimhen as one of the top five strikers in the world.

Speaking on CBS Sports, the Watford legend explained that Galatasaray cannot do without the Super Eagles striker.

The 37-year-old said the Turkish giants have to ensure the Nigeria international returns to the squad or they risk losing tough league and UEFA Champions League matches. He said:

"For Victor Osimhen, you cannot underplay how important he is to this team. The Turkish giants have got Lemina and other players who add such elements to the team.

"I talk about Victor Osimhen as top five strikers in world football currently and if you lose that you don't have somebody you can pull up from the bench or the youth team. So without Osimhen they have lose a big part and need to get him back as quickly as possible."

Victor Osimhen during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Galatasaray at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo by: Marcel Bonte/Soccrates.

Deeney expressed his disbelief at top European clubs not trooping for the signature of the Super Eagles striker. He said:

"Victor Osimhen is one guy we can never understand the reason his is still playing in the Turkish League. He is too good to be playing at Galatasaray and playing in the Turkish League.

"It is clear some other people do not fancy him. For me, you need a goalscorer like Osimhen in your team."

Galatasaray lost 1-0 to Union St. Gilloise in the UEFA Champions League match at the RAMS Park on Tuesday night. The results mean the Turkish giants have recorded their second defeat in the campaign and currently sit in 11th position, per BBC.

Victor Osimhen remains joint top scorer in the Champions League, level with Barnabás Varga (Ferencvaros TC) and Mikael Ishak (Lech Poznan) on six goals each.

Rio Ferdinand blasts United over Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at his former club for letting the opportunity to sign a world-class striker go for cheap when they are in dire need of a goalscorer.

The Red Devils scored 44 Premier League goals last season, seven more than the Super Eagles forward managed in all competitions for the Turkish champions.

