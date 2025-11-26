Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez claimed Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal was rendered ineffective during the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night

Enzo Maresca's men secured an emphatic 3-0 win over the Spanish giants at Stamford Bridge

Lamine Yamal failed to make an impact throughout the game and was substituted in the 80th minute

Robert Sanchez has stirred the social media following his remarks about Spanish international Lamine Yamal.

Chelsea recorded a resounding 3-0 win against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, November 25.

The Blues took the lead in the 27th minute, following an own goal from defender Jules Kounde, followed by a red card for the visitors in the 44th minute to skipper Ronald Araujo.

Robert Sanchez did not concede a goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Brazilian star Estevao increased the goal tally for Chelsea in the 55th minute with his solo run and cool finish, stealing the limelight from visiting Lamine Yamal.

In the 73rd minute, substitute Liam Delap scored the third goal for the FIFA Club World Cup champions and ending his 11-game drought with his first goal of the season, per BBC.

Robert Sanchez trolls Lamine Yamal

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez claimed that defender Marc Cucurella rendered Lamine Yamal ineffective during their UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona.

In a viral post on X, the 28-year-old said the result against the Spanish giants is proof that the club can always rise to the occasion against bigger teams.

He added that Chelsea dominated the match from the first minute to the final whistle, per Metro UK. He said:

"He (Marc Cucurella) had him (Lamine Yamal) in his pocket.

‘The red card gave us a slight advantage, but we dominated the game from the first minute, We scored a lot of goals, and three of them were offside. I am happy with the victory."

Marc Cucurella and Lamine Yamal during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Barcelona at Stamford Bridge. Photo by: Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC.

When asked if Barcelona should still be mentioned among the leading contenders for the title, Sanchez said:

"Favorites? Barcelona? No, we're the favourites."

Fans react to Sanchez's comments on Lamine Yamal

Chelsea fans have reacted to goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's remarks on Lamine Yamal. Read them below:

Bry10181 said:

"Lmao. Imagine a Barca player saying this after match😹"

@Hollumuyiwa1 wrote:

"I’ve been seeing this flying around but now i believe it. Sanchez usually doesn’t talk like this against opposition players, something must’ve happened away from the spotlight."

@MarcusBurelius said:

"Cucurella just put Lamine Yamal in his pocket for 90 minutes. Zero shots, 28 touches, completely invisible. Chelsea defense is cooking in Europe right now and Sanchez is telling the truth. This team is different."

@TrifectaBanter wrote:

"Cucurella didn’t just pocket Yamal…

"He folded him and zip-locked him 💀🔵."

@OddsDanny added:

"Cucurella's body positioning forced Yamal onto his weaker foot all night - 64 touches, lowest of his season. That aggressive stance in the channel choked Barcelona's main outlet before it could breathe."

