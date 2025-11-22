Galatasaray's president has confirmed the Turkish club’s willingness to sell Victor Osimhen if the right offer arrives

Barcelona and PSG have emerged as the top European clubs interested in Nigeria’s star striker ahead of next summer

Despite transfer speculation, Osimhen currently has no plans to leave Galatasaray when the transfer window opens

Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, has confirmed that the Turkish club is open to offers for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

The 26-year-old striker, who joined the Turkish champions on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell from Napoli, played a pivotal role in helping Galatasaray secure a domestic double last season.

Galatasaray are reportedly ready to sell Victor Osimhen after signing the Nigerian forward permanently last summer. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Ozbek has highlighted that Osimhen’s age and performance on the pitch make the 2023 CAF Player of the Year winner a prime candidate for a future transfer.

“We said that if we bought Osimhen, Galatasaray will benefit from this deal. Given his age and performance, he’s a player who can be sold to another club at any time,” Ozbek told GT Spor and Haberturk TV.

The statement has intensified speculation over Osimhen’s future, with top European clubs reportedly monitoring the Nigerian striker closely.

Barcelona and PSG show interest

Reports suggest that Spanish giants Barcelona are eyeing a move for Osimhen, while French powerhouse PSG has also expressed interest, ESPN reports.

Barcelona, PSG, and three Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing Victor Osimhen next summer's transfer window. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker’s agent, George Gardi, who facilitated Osimhen’s record-breaking transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray, confirmed that both clubs have made inquiries.

Mundo Deportivo reports that any transfer involving Barcelona will depend on the club’s financial situation, with sporting director Deco managing expectations.

Galatasaray’s €75 million summer investment in Osimhen also sets a high benchmark for potential suitors.

Despite the interest from Barcelona and PSG, Osimhen remains committed to his current club for now, with no immediate plans to leave the reigning Turkish champions.

Future uncertainty surrounds Osimhen

While interest in Osimhen continues to grow across Europe, Galatasaray has signaled that a move could occur if the right offer arrives.

The Istanbul club views the Nigerian striker as both a valuable asset on the field and a potential financial investment off it.

For now, Osimhen is focused on delivering performances in the Turkish league and maintaining his rising stock in European football.

Osimhen is currently the leading goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with six goals, and has scored three in the Super Lig this season.

The 26-year-old forward also played a key role in Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers, netting a hat-trick

Should a lucrative offer materialize from clubs like Barcelona or PSG, a transfer could be on the horizon, but for now, the Super Eagles forward remains a key figure in Istanbul.

