Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi formed a great partnership for Galatasaray this season, but a former Besiktas star has made a controversial allegation about the duo.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan move following Napoli's decision to freeze him out of the squad after failed permanent transfers.

The duo were lighting up the Super Lig with goals before the Argentine was ruled out of the season after suffering an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament rupture against Tottenham.

Ex Besiktas star’s claim about Gala duo

Former Besiktas defender Selim Soydan has made a serious allegation against the duo despite the two having a great on-pitch relationship.

“I can say this very clearly that Mauro Icardi is jealous of Osimhen,” he said, as quoted by Haber sari kirmizi. “He did not expect it to explode this much. The fans also embraced Osimhen. It is not just about football.

“A footballer is jealous of another footballer, a goal scorer is jealous of another goal scorer, a star is jealous of another star. It is not a situation that an athlete can tolerate.

“If Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi had played 3-4 more games, they would have wiped Icardi off the pitch. He couldn't focus on the pitch because he separated from his wife. If Osimhen starts to get productive, all the goals Mauro Icardi scored will be forgotten in 2 days, that's all I'm saying.”

Soydan’s claims are a new revelation after the Nigerian confirmed that the former Paris Saint-Germain forward welcomed him with open arms in Istanbul.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen has eight goals and four assists in 10 games at the RAMS Park, while Icardi has six goals and two assists in 14 games.

Osimhen sounds warning to rivals

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen sounded a warning to rivals about his partnership with Icardi after Galatasaray scored a hard-fought 4-3 win over Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

The Turkish giants survived a late scare in the Europa League, and Osimhen bragged that no defence would be able to stop him and Icardi whenever they played together.

