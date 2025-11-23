The world’s longest-serving football manager, Roly Howard, recognised by the Guinness World Records, has passed away at the age of 90

The former Marine FC boss oversaw 1,975 matches and also served as the club’s groundsman

Football fans and former England internationals, including Jamie Carragher, have paid heartfelt tributes to Howard

The football community in the United Kingdom are mourning the passing away of the longest-serving football manager of Marine AFC, Roly Howard, who died at 90.

Howard's death was announced before the commencement of the National League fixture on Saturday, as a minute's silence was observed to honour the soul of the departed against Oxford City FC.

The 90-year-old's dedication to the Merseyside club earned him global recognition, including a place in the Guniess Book of Records as the longest serving coach in the history of football.

Howard's sterling record as coach

Roly Howard took over as manager of Marine AFC in 1972, and remained in charge till 2005, a 33-year spell which saw the coach handle 1,975 matches, a record that can never be broken in modern football due to the new philosophy.

Howard's influence goes beyond tactics and touchline, as he doubled as the club's groundsman, becoming an embodiment of humility, loyalty as well as the spirit of non-league football.

According to the club's official website, Howard guided the club to win five league titles and 15 cup triumphs, shaping an era of competitive spirit and consistency.

The 90-year-old discovered Jason McAteer, who played a key role in his career. The Ireland star rose from the Marine’s youth system before breaking into the professional ranks and played for Liverpool FC.

Howard maintained his menial job in the club as a window cleaner despite his record-breaking achievements. The legendary Liverpool player Sir Kenny Daligish was among his regular customers. Those who knew him often recalled his humour, humility and tireless work ethic, per The Sun.

Howard reflected on his journey with the club ahead of his final match in 2005. He admitted that his decades at the club seemed to pass in a blur. He said:

“When you’re doing it, it doesn’t feel like that length of time. But when you look back, you wonder where it’s all gone.”

Fans react

Former England international Jamie Carragher has joined the world in paying tribute to late Roly Howard, simply calling him a “legend” under Marine’s Instagram announcement, accompanied by a red heart emoji. Other reactions below:

@stephenhunter21 said:

"Goodbye and god bless local legend Roly Howard #marineafc."

@wgianjones wrote:

"Roly Howard has passed away at the grand age of 90 years. Roly was a true football great who Managed Marine FC for 33 years, a club he loved. I never knew or met him personally but always heard his name favourably when playing on the Amateur Saturday Football scene. RIP Roly ❤️."

@Kenny9Saunders added:

"Had the pleasure to play for Marine fc under Roly Howard this is such said news tonight, my condolences go out to all his family and friends."

