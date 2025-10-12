Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the legends game for a second time in 2025 as players reunite in England

Fans at Stamford Bridge were treated to a memorable game filled with stars who made a name in the Premier League

Nigerian superstars Mikel Obi and Celestin Babayaro also took to the pitch for the charity fixture

For the second time in 2025, Liverpool legends defeated Chelsea in a charity match staged at the famous Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 11

Coach Roberto Di Matteo started Nigerian icon Mikel Obi from the bench, while his compatriot Celestine Babayaro came on as a second-half substitute.

Babayaro was the first African player to join an English club following his move from Belgian giants Anderlecht in 1997.

Chelsea legends lost a 1-0 to Liverpool at the Stamford Bridge. Photo: Chris Lee.

Mikel wore his No. 12 Chelsea jersey again, more than eight years after he left the London club where he spent eleven years, All Nigeria Soccer reports.

He was partnered in the midfield alongside French legend Claude Makelele and Brazilian superstar Ramires.

It appeared that Mikel picked up an injury in the thick of the first half as he was forced, having earlier received treatment.

Yossi Benayoun attempted the first shot at goal as he tested Petr Cech early in the game, but somehow he could not find the back of the net.

Leading the Chelsea attack were Ramires, John Terry and Diego Costa, but it wasn't until Eden Hazard was introduced in the second half that the Blues showed intent upfront.

With barely three minutes left on the clock, Ryan Babel found the back of the net to silence the home fans.

The Dutchman raced with the ball down the area and then cut inside before curling a low effort into the bottom corner.

It ended Chelsea legends 0-1 Liverpool legends.

After the game, Di Matteo, who was in charge when the Blues won their first UEFA Champions League title in 2012, stated that the silverware connected the team for life. He said via Hayters:

"When you win a competition, a trophy, it connects you for the rest of your life. Every time we get together, it's a great feeling and a lot of emotions to see these players again that managed to lift the trophy with the big ears.

"They always turn up when we call them for these sort of games. They love to come back and put the blue shirt on.

"We've created a lot of memories for the players and for the supporters as well. Overall, it's a wonderful day today to see all these guys again. I wish them all good health."

Mikel Obi suffered a knock in Chelsea vs Liverpool legends' game. Photo: Darren Walsh.

