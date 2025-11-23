A former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) has said that qualifying for the World Cup is not the country’s birthright

Nigeria will not be attending the Mundial after losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo in the Africa playoff final on November 16

The Super Eagles have now missed their second consecutive World Cup appearance, following their absence from the 2022 edition in Qatar

Nigeria have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive time in their history.

The Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars in Abuja during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a result that sparked fan violence and ultimately cost Nigeria a place at the Qatar Mundial. Ghana had earlier held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, advancing on the away-goals rule.

Thomas Partey and Victor Osimhen during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana in Abuja. Photo by: Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Four years later, Nigeria began their World Cup qualifying campaign on a slow note, recording three draws and one loss before the appointment of Eric Chelle.

The former Mali coach revived the team’s fortunes, guiding Nigeria to a total of 17 points, though they fell short of securing the sole ticket in CAF qualification group C.

Chelle eventually led the three-time AFCON champions to the playoffs, where they defeated Gabon 4-1 in the semifinals before losing 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo.

World Cup not our birthright - Galadinma

The infamous quote of former Nigeria Football Association (NFA) chairman Ibrahim Galadima has resurfaced following the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup..

According to Daily Trust, Galadima said qualifying for the World Cup is not Nigeria's birthright after the Super Eagles drew 1-1 against Angola in Kano 19 years ago.

Super Eagles players during the 2006 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Angola. Photo by: Ben Radford.

Source: Getty Images

The Kano-born sports administrator explained that he was quoted out of context and many Nigerians believed that attending the World Cup in Germany was their right without working for it.

He stressed that no country would give Nigeria the World Cup ticket because we are the giant of Africa. He said:

"We all know that the definition of birthright is what belongs to you. Every Nigerian back then believed that going to the 2006 FIFA World Cup was solely our birthright in the group, even without working for it.

"My position as the then NFA chairman was that the World Cup was not our property, because we have to work hard to get it. The ticket to the World Cup is not something you get on a platter of gold.

"No country in Africa will just concede the ticket to you because you are Nigeria."

Nigeria also failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, per CNN.

Okocha breaks silence as Nigeria fail to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha has expressed disappointment that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to 'Jay-Jay', the major issue is not talent, but the inability to maintain focus and high-level performances across all matches.

Source: Legit.ng